We’re really doing it. We’re actually giving away real, physical gold to real, actual Canadians. Want to be one of them? Find out how to maximize your chances with all the ways to enter below.
Fill out our short survey
Instantly earn 5,000 contest entries after answering a few quick questions about your portfolio.
Deposit funds
Want more chances to win? Go for it! Make a deposit and earn additional entries. $1 = 1 entry.
Refer friends
Tell your friends — get an additional 20,000 entries. Just make sure they sign up and fund a new account with at least $1.
November 5, 2025
Contest opens. Start by filling out our Portfolio Survey in the app to register (and get 5,000 entries). Then, get bonus entries by making deposits and referring friends.
December 5, 2025
Last day for entries. Make sure you’ve locked in as many as you can (up to 1,000,000).
Waiting on an account transfer? No problem — just ensure it lands before February 5, 2026 and it’ll still count.
February 9, 2026
We pick our winners. Keep an eye on your inbox, there might be gold in them there email.
Start trading gold with the lowest fees in Canada
We’ve built the simplest way for Canadians to own real, physical gold. Start building your fortune for as little as $1.
Stack gold with the pros
We couldn’t fit a big enough vault in our offices, so we partnered with Silver Gold Bull to bring you the simplest way to own physical gold. They’re a trusted Canadian precious metals dealer, with expertise in gold and silver sales, sourcing, and delivery. They provide the infrastructure and custody services for offering gold trading and redemption through Wealthsimple. Start trading gold with the lowest fees in Canada.
FAQs
How do I enter the giveaway?
Whether you’re a new or existing client, you can earn your first 5,000 entries by completing the Portfolio Survey. Just make sure you have a Wealthsimple account funded with at least $1! From there, earn even more entries by taking these actions:
In the app
- Deposit or transfer funds into a Wealthsimple account → earn 1 entry for every $1 of net deposits.
- Invite friends → earn 20,000 entries for each friend who signs up and deposits at least $1.
Social media
- On X, comment on Wealthsimple’s (@wealthsimple) contest post with the hashtag #WealthsimpleGold and re-post to your feed → earn 2,500 entries
- On Instagram, comment on Wealthsimple’s (@wealthsimple) contest post with the hashtag #WealthsimpleGold and re-share the post in your Instagram Story → earn 2,500 entries
Essay
You can also earn 5,000 entries by sending us a unique 100-word essay titled “My Portfolio Diversification Strategy.” After your first submission, each additional essay is worth 1 entry. Full details are available in the Terms and Conditions.
What’s the prize and what’s included?
We’re giving one lucky winner a 1-kilogram gold bar worth over $175,000. Plus thousands of dollars in other gold prizes available to be won, including:
- 10 x 1 oz gold coins, each valued at $5,500
- 50 x 1/10 oz gold coins, each valued at $550
- 5000 x $5 deposits
Maximum 1 prize per person across all entry methods.
Is there a hold period on the deposits I make for this giveaway?
Keep your money in at least until the draw on Feb 5, 2026.
Note: Your funds aren’t locked—you can withdraw anytime, but any withdrawals will reduce your entry total.
Can I combine this promotion with other offers?
Yes! This promotion can be combined with any other Wealthsimple offer that’s currently in the market, unless specified in those terms and conditions, including the 2025 Apple Promotion and the Referral Bonus program.
Do institutional account transfers need to be completed before Dec 5th?
No. Transfers need only be initiated by Dec 5th, and completed by Feb 5th, 2026. Depending on the original institution, account transfer times vary; see here for estimates.
Transfers initiated before the funding window will not count toward entries.
Do I need to be a Wealthsimple client before I fill out the Portfolio Survey?
No. You can fill out the Survey first and then open your Wealthsimple account with the same email, or open your account first and then fill out the Survey. As long as both happen during the promotion, you’ll be eligible.
If you are a Wealthsimple client, make sure to provide the contact details linked with your account.
What if I referred my friend before I filled out the Portfolio Survey?
That’s okay! As long as your friend’s first deposit is made during the promotion period (Nov 5 – Dec 5, 2025), the referral will qualify. Once you’ve submitted the Portfolio Survey, your entries will update—please allow up to 72 hours for them to appear in your Wealthsimple app.
How is the value of the gold prizes calculated?
The value of gold is calculated as of November 4th, 2025, at $5,500 per ounce. Due to market fluctuations, the actual market value of the 1/10 oz gold coins, the 1 oz gold coins and the 1 kilogram gold bar may rise or diminish over time. The winners are not entitled to the difference, if any, between the stated and actual market value of these prizes at the time the prizes are awarded.
Where can I learn more about the contest?
Learn more about the contest on the T&Cs page here.