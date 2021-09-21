Roundup
Automatically invest your spare change
Make a purchase and we'll invest the change in a Wealthsimple Invest account.
Start rounding up
- Turn on Roundup from our award-winning website or mobile app
- Buy something with your debit or credit card
- We'll round up the purchase to the nearest dollar
- Your spare change is put to work in a Wealthsimple account
See how your spare change can add up
Invest in a personalized portfolio
Put your change to work in a portfolio of low-fee funds designed to meet your financial goals with Wealthsimple Invest.
Over $10B and counting - More than 1 million Canadians trust over $10 billion with Wealthsimple companies
Everything is encrypted - We use state-of-the-art data encryption when handling your financial information and two-factor authentication (2FA) protection
Insurance and protection - All of our accounts have standard insolvency and deposit protection
Powerful backing - Wealthsimple is backed by over $1 billion in investment from some of the world's most notable investors
We keep your money safe
Your security and trust are important to us. We're committed to protecting your account with the highest standards of security available.
FAQs
There is no additional cost for Roundup, just Wealthsimple's standard fees. For Wealthsimple Invest, we charge a 0.5% management fee (it drops to 0.4% when you deposit more than $100,000).
When you set up Roundup, you're prompted to link a bank account to your Wealthsimple account. Each week, the total rounded up amount from your purchases will be withdrawn from your bank account and deposited to your Wealthsimple account.
No, you can round up transactions from as many credit and debit cards as you like.