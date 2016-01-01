AI Builders program
Introducing AI Builders
We’re putting together a small team of builders to reimagine how work should operate in an AI-native world. If chosen, you’ll join us full-time to ship real systems alongside experienced leaders.
Your CV isn’t everything
We’re looking for people who look at a broken process and can’t help but imagine what it should be. Who move fast in ambiguity, own problems end-to-end, and think carefully about where AI should — and should not — take responsibility. Your story tells us where you’ve been. Your build tells us what you can do.
The challenge
Prototype a system
We’re asking you to design and prototype an AI system that meaningfully expands what a human can do. That might mean rebuilding a legacy workflow, handling more complexity, serving more people, or making higher-quality decisions.
We’d love to work with you
We’re accepting applications until March 2, 2026, followed by recruiter and panel interviews. Offers will go out by March 7, 2026.
FAQs
What is the AI Builder program?
It’s a new program for a small team of builders at Wealthsimple. Instead of submitting a resumé, you submit a working AI system. Strong candidates join Wealthsimple full-time to build and ship AI-native systems.
Who should apply?
Builders who think in systems, move quickly even under ambiguity, and care deeply about where AI should — and should not — replace human judgment. You take ownership end-to-end. You’re curious and ambitious, but grounded in real-world constraints. We care more about proof of building than titles or tenure.
Is this an internship?
No. This is a full-time role at Wealthsimple.
Can I participate part-time?
No. This is a full-time role at Wealthsimple.
Is this program paid?
Yes. This is a paid, full-time position. Compensation will be competitive and aligned with experience and scope.
Where is the program based?
North America. We’re remote-first, with hubs in Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, San Francisco and New York.
Do I need to live in Canada to apply?
No, you do not need to live in Canada to apply, but you need to be legally allowed to work in your current location.
Is there an age requirement to apply?
You need to be 18 years or older.
How do you select AI builders?
We look for sound judgment and systems that would hold up in the real world.
That means choosing a real problem, clearly defining the human/AI boundary, and showing meaningful AI responsibility. We pay attention to how you think: how you handle uncertainty, pressure test failure modes, design for scale, and communicate your reasoning clearly.
We expect AI-first thinking: builders who reflexively use AI to expand what’s possible and rethink how the work gets done.
When do I find out if I’ve been selected?
Applications close Monday, March 2, 2026 at 11:59pm PT. All submissions will be reviewed within 48 hours. Strong candidates will be contacted immediately for panel interviews, and we’ll make our offers by March 7, 2026.
How many AI Builders will you select?
We’re building a small, high-bar team, but there’s no fixed number. If we see work that demonstrates strong judgment and real systems thinking, we’ll move quickly and be flexible about the size of the final team.
Do I need to know how Wealthsimple works internally?
No. We’re evaluating how you think: how you frame problems, what assumptions you bring up, and how you design under real-world constraints.
That said, strong builders are naturally curious. You think in systems. You dig until you understand what actually makes something work. You don’t need insider context. If something is unclear, make a reasonable assumption and state it explicitly.
How technical does the application need to be?
Technical enough to demonstrate capabilities and reasoning. If the AI never actually does anything, it’s probably not enough.
Can I use AI tools to help build this?
Yes — we expect you to. What matters is the system you design, not how much help you use.
What happens to my submission?
Your submission will be used solely to evaluate your application for the AI Builders program. We will not use, repurpose, or build on your work in any way. By submitting your application, you consent to your video being reviewed by our internal hiring team and stored securely for up to 60 days following the close of the hiring process, after which all application materials will be permanently deleted.