High Interest Savings Account (HISA)

The registered account that lets you grow tax-sheltered savings, risk-free and fee-free.

Interest rates that grow with your assets

$1 in assets

2.25%

Core client interest

$100,000 in assets

2.75%

Premium client interest

$500,000 in assets

3.25%

Generation client interest

Smarter than a regular savings account

Earn without lifting a finger

Keeping your nest egg in a registered account earns you more than your standard savings account — and with no extra effort.

Grow your money tax-free

A HISA is a registered account, so no matter what account type you choose, your money is completely tax-free until the time comes to withdraw it.

Save more with no minimum balance

Unlike some regular savings accounts, you won’t need to maintain a minimum amount in your HISA to earn interest.

Your HISA by the numbers

100%

The amount you can withdraw at any time from your HISA. Unlike GICs, your cash is never under lock and key.

Three

The number of account types you can open your HISA as. Choose from a TFSA, RRSP, or an FHSA.

$100,000

The total of your deposits eligible for CDIC coverage in each HISA account type.

Zero

The catches and risks involved. Earn on your savings without the worry of stock market fluctuations, promotional rates, or fees.

See how a HISA stacks up

HISA
Cash account
What is itRegistered savings accountChequing and savings account
Great forShort- and medium-term goalsEveryday finances
BenefitsTax-sheltered, fully liquidFully liquid
Contribution limitsDependent on account typeNone
Setting up is simple

Get started in minutes

Skip the bank appointments and paperwork. Opening your account and making contributions or withdrawals takes just a few taps.

Help from real people, any time

We’re ready to answer your questions 7 days a week, by phone, chat, or email.

Choose an account type to suit your goals

TFSA

A Tax-Free Savings Account is a flexible way to invest and save tax free. You can contribute a lifetime value of up to $95,000 and withdraw funds any time without any tax penalties.

RRSP

A Registered Retirement Savings Plan is a tax-advantaged account that allows you to contribute up to 18% of last year’s income, up to a max of $31,560 in 2024, to help reduce your tax bill.

FHSA

With a First Home Savings Account you can save up to $40,000 toward a down payment, tax-free. You can contribute up to $8,000 per year, with any unused limit carrying over to the next year.

Move your HISA and we'll cover the fees

We'll automatically reimburse the transfer-out fees charged by your brokerage when you move at least $15,000 to us. Conditions apply.

Contact our team

Make your money make money

Open your HISA in just a few minutes — no paperwork, no branch appointments.

