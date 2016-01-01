Join themoneymovement
“I’m unlearning this idea that we should never talk about money — and getting comfortable creating spaces for it.”
Natasha Singh
Creative consultant
“For me, financial freedom is being able to say yes to projects I want to work on; not just the ones I have to work on.”
Matthew Ravenscroft
Head chef & plant-whisperer
“Invest long-term, whether it’s with your money or in yourself. The two ultimately go hand in hand.”
Melissa Chai
Art director & visual poet
What’s in it for you
Sign-up bonus
We invest in you with funds in your Wealthsimple account.
Cash for referrals
A bigger bonus of $50 for each referral.
Dedicated support
Chat with our team of friendly experts anytime.
Early access
Be first-in-line for the latest features and launches.
FAQs
It’s pretty simple and only takes a few minutes. You’ll be asked to share links to your social account(s), tell us a bit about yourself, and you’ll hear back from us shortly.
Great question — yes. We want you to share your real experiences using our tools, so you’ll need to do that first-hand. But don’t worry, even if you’re brand new to Wealthsimple, we’ll get you set up and walk you through it.
A million times yes! We’re on a mission to help everyone do money right, so being an expert isn’t necessary.
For now, our ambassador program is focused on creators on Instagram and TikTok.
Love the enthusiasm — there’s no cap on the number of referrals you can make with your link.
The kind that feels true to you and your channel. Tell us about your money story, your goals, how Wealthsimple is helping you on your path toward financial freedom, and what you’ve learned along the way — as long as it fits within our Ambassador Guidelines.