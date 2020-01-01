Invest in an intelligent portfolio of low-fee funds that are designed to meet your financial goals.
Diversifying your investments means you can minimize risk while maximizing rewards. We invest your money across the entire stock market using Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).
We'll help you choose a risk level you're comfortable with, then build a custom portfolio based on your financial goals.
Auto-deposits - Never miss a milestone with automatic contributions
Dividend reinvesting - We'll instantly put your stock dividends back to work, earning you more
Automatic rebalancing - We precisely rebalance your portfolio as the market changes
Easy access - Manage your accounts from anywhere with our award-winning website and mobile app
Research has proven that passive investing — tracking the market over time using a diversified portfolio — is the most reliable way to grow your money over the long term.
Invest your way with features to personalize your portfolio.
Roundup
Invest your spare change
Socially Responsible Investing
Invest in a better world
Halal Investing
Invest according to your values
Not sure which accounts are right for you? We'll help you choose.
Helps build long-term wealth alongside your 401(k)s and IRAs. These accounts are taxable but you can withdraw money any time without a penalty.
Save for retirement with the help of a lower income tax bill. All the money you contribute here is deductible.
With this type of account you pay taxes on the money you contribute, but not on the money you earn in the account.
The perfect retirement account for the self-employed. It allows you to contribute more than both Traditional and Roth IRAs.
For accounts with multiple owners, such as married couples and business partners.
For holding assets for a beneficiary, usually used for estate and tax planning.
Are you paying higher fees elsewhere on your IRA or other accounts? You don’t have to. Transfer any accounts with more than $5,000 to Wealthsimple and we’ll cover the administrative transfer fees the other company charges you.
Over 175k and counting - More than 175,000 people trust Wealthsimple to manage their money
Everything is encrypted - We use state-of-the-art data encryption when handling your financial information and two-factor authentication (2FA) protection
Insurance and protection - All of our accounts have standard investor protection up to $500k in the case of our insolvency
Powerful backing - Wealthsimple is backed by $200M in investment from some of the world's largest financial institutions
Your security and trust are important to us. We're committed to protecting your account with the highest standards of security available.
Basic
Deposit $0-100k
Everything you need to invest like an expert
Wealthsimple Invest – 0.5% fee
Wealthsimple Save – 1.66% annual yield
Personalized portfolio
Expert financial advice
Auto-rebalancing
Auto-deposits
Dividend reinvesting
Black
Deposit $100k+
A lower fee and VIP airport lounge access
All Basic plan features
Reduced 0.4% management fee
Financial planning session
VIP airline lounge access
Generation
Deposit $500k+
Holistic financial planning designed to build a legacy
All Black plan features
Dedicated team of advisors
Asset location
In-depth financial planning
Individualized portfolios
No. We don't charge anything for withdrawals, transferring out, or leaving your account open with a zero balance.
You sure can! Here at Wealthsimple, we bring it back to the fundamentals. Let's break down our approach:
Simple, right? But if you still have questions, we're here to help. Please send us an email or give us a call.
When you invest with Wealthsimple, your assets are actually held by Apex Clearing Corporation, an independent clearing services firm. Apex is a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corp (SIPC), which is the non-profit organization that protects the customers of brokers or dealers from loss in case of financial failure of the broker or dealer.
SIPC insurance covers up to $500,000 in securities for each type of account you hold with Wealthsimple and up to $250,000 in cash. Above and beyond this, Apex has secured excess SIPC insurance that provides an additional $150 million of coverage across all its clients.
In the extremely unlikely event that Wealthsimple were to go out of business, your account would remain safe and be largely unaffected. All securities are registered in your name, and if we were to close, you could choose to keep your money with Apex, or transfer it to a new advisor or your bank account.
Expected returns are impossible to predict and out of your (and our) control. We prefer to focus on things we can control: fees, diversification and emotions. The stock market will take care of returns over the long term. The key is to stay disciplined and stick to your strategy in order to build wealth. You can read more about our investment strategy here.
At Wealthsimple, we calculate your progress in three ways and each measure serves a different purpose. At the end of this FAQ, we'll use an example to illustrate how each type of performance is calculated.
Simple (Naive) Return Simple return is easy to understand but may not accurately reflect your true performance. Simple Return is a basic calculation of your Net Earnings / Net Deposits. It is the easiest calculation to understand, but may not correctly reflect what has actually gone on in your account over time. This calculation takes all of your deposits and assumes they were added to your account on the first day the account was funded. The calculation can also appear incorrect if you've earned positive returns and withdraw more funds than you have deposited.
Time-Weighted Return (TWR) TWR measures the impact of the market and skill of your portfolio manager. TWR is a common way to check in on how your portfolio has performed over time and is a good reflection of how your portfolio manager or advisor has performed since the first day your account was funded. It ignores your deposit and withdrawal activity and only looks at how your portfolio has actually performed. It does this by carving the time since you first funded your account into different slices (a new slice starts each time funds are added or withdrawn from the account) and these are linked to show you your overall performance.
Money-Weighted Return (MWR) MWR measures the impact of the market, the skill of your portfolio manager and the influence of your deposit/withdrawal activity on the value of your portfolio. MWR determines how you got to the current value of your portfolio assuming that all of your deposits earned the exact same rate of return. This type of return is influenced heavily by the timing and amount of money moving in and out of your account. If you make a large deposit and the market goes up, it will influence your MWR upwards (and vice-versa).