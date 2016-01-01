Managed Investing Fee Chart Disclaimer

Managed accounts are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada.

Based on a portfolio with a current balance of $100,000 and annual contributions of $10,000 over 25 years. We assumed total fees of 0.52% for Wealthsimple and 2% for mutual funds. 2% is the average cost of equity mutual funds in Canada. Actual fees may vary. The Wealthsimple classic portfolio has a management fee of 0.2*%-0.5% plus an average MER (management expense ratio) of 0.12% for a total cost of 0.32%–0.65%. We also assumed an annual return of 8.23%, which is based on our current cash rate projection of 3.5% plus a 4.73% excess return for our classic growth portfolio; this assumption relies on forward-looking Sharpe ratios for each asset class and the historical volatility of the portfolio. All returns data are hypothetical and for illustrative purposes only. Returns are not indicative of expected or estimated return rates.

All information and commentary provided is for illustration purposes only and is not investment advice or recommendations. All investments involve risk. To get more info on our products, investment decisions, fee schedules, user testimonials, promos & more visit wsim.co/disclaimers