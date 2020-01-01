Get the same award-winning Wealthsimple features in a portfolio that advances socially responsible initiatives.
Invest in socially responsible initiatives across the globe, so you can be well-diversified while helping build the world you want.
We invest your money across the entire stock market using low-fee exchange traded funds (ETFs) that are carefully screened and weighted for environmental and social impact, as well as for performance.
Here's what a typical portfolio looks like:
Over 175k and counting - More than 175,000 people trust Wealthsimple to manage their money
Everything is encrypted - We use state-of-the-art data encryption when handling your financial information and two-factor authentication (2FA) protection
Insurance and protection - All of our accounts have standard investor protection up to $500k in the case of our insolvency
Powerful backing - Wealthsimple is backed by $200M in investment from some of the world's largest financial institutions
Wealthsimple charges the same management fees for SRI portfolios as non-SRI portfolios (0.5% on the your first $100,000 and 0.4% after that). However, the fees charged by the firms that manage the ETFs are modestly higher than the fees for regular ETFs - a weighted average of 0.24% to 0.28%, compared with around 0.1% for standard Wealthsimple portfolios. There's a good reason for a higher fee: someone smart needs to screen for the most socially responsible companies by combing through reams of data and designing cutting-edge analysis tools.
For the full list of the ETFs that make up Wealthsimple's SRI portfolio, click here.