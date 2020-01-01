Socially Responsible Investing

How we build your SRI portfolio

We invest your money across the entire stock market using low-fee exchange traded funds (ETFs) that are carefully screened and weighted for environmental and social impact, as well as for performance.

Here's what a typical portfolio looks like:

  • 17%
  • 3.7%
  • 4.2%
  • 4.7%
  • 28.4%
  • 41.6%
Risk Level
  • CRBN - Low Carbon
    Global stocks with a lower carbon exposure than the broader market
  • PZD - Cleantech
    Cleantech innovators in the developed world
  • DSI - Socially Responsible
    American companies that are socially responsible
  • SHE - Gender Diversity
    Companies with more gender diversity among their leadership
  • BAB - Local Initiatives
    Bonds issued by municipalities to support local initiatives
  • GNMA - Affordable Housing
    Government-issued securities that promote affordable housing



Join others like you

  • More than a quarter of Wealthsimple clients have chosen an SRI portfolio
  • $22 trillion in assets worldwide are now invested in SRI funds

Meet our money experts

  • Honest - We're what's called a fiduciary. That means we're obligated to give you actionable feedback that's in your best interest, not ours. Schedule a portfolio review.
  • Human - We're loved for our technology. But we also have smart people to answer any questions or give advice when you need it.
  • Experienced - Our advisors have thousands of hours of experience advising seasoned, high-net-worth investors, and folks just starting out.
Learn more

  • Over 175k and counting - More than 175,000 people trust Wealthsimple to manage their money

  • Everything is encrypted - We use state-of-the-art data encryption when handling your financial information and two-factor authentication (2FA) protection

  • Insurance and protection - All of our accounts have standard investor protection up to $500k in the case of our insolvency

  • Powerful backing - Wealthsimple is backed by $200M in investment from some of the world's largest financial institutions

We keep your money safe

FAQs

Wealthsimple charges the same management fees for SRI portfolios as non-SRI portfolios (0.5% on the your first $100,000 and 0.4% after that). However, the fees charged by the firms that manage the ETFs are modestly higher than the fees for regular ETFs - a weighted average of 0.24% to 0.28%, compared with around 0.1% for standard Wealthsimple portfolios. There's a good reason for a higher fee: someone smart needs to screen for the most socially responsible companies by combing through reams of data and designing cutting-edge analysis tools.

For the full list of the ETFs that make up Wealthsimple's SRI portfolio, click here.