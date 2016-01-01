Range of Annualized Portfolio Returns Chart Disclaimer

Chart shown is for illustrative purposes only and is not the returns of an actual account. Projected returns are simulated based on a projected cash rate 3.5%, plus excess returns of 2.8-4.7%, less Wealthsimple’s management fee of 0.50%, and assumed average ETF fees of 0.15%. Range shows the 90% confidence interval of outcomes for portfolios. Assumption relies on forward-looking Sharpe ratios, asset class volatility and historical long term correlations for each portfolio class. Projected returns do not take into account sales, redemptions, transfers, optional charges or income tax payable by clients that would have reduced returns. All information provided is hypothetical and for illustration purposes only and is not investment advice or recommendations. Simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results, actual allocations differ and actual performance and probabilities will differ. All investments involve risk. To get more info on our products, investment decisions, fee schedules, user testimonials, promos & more visit wsim.co/disclaimers.