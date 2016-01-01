Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF (WSRD)
$22.41CAD
+$22.41 (+2,241.00%)
Details
$22.40
$22.40
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$22.44
$22.44
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$22.40
$22.40
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
412M
412M
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
10.40
10.40
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.Learn more
$33.08
$33.08
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$21.35
$21.35
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
1.4K
1.4K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
About WSRD
Environmental values
We avoid companies that contribute to fossil fuel extraction and usage, are very carbon-intensive relative to their industry, or are involved in coal mining or power generation.
Social values and controversies
We avoid companies involved in human rights controversies (for example, private prisons); defence contractors and weapon manufacturers; casino, gaming, and adult entertainment companies; and manufacturers of alcohol and tobacco.
Low cost
Our products have market-leading fees. 0.2% for North America and 0.25% for developed markets ex-North America.
Superior portfolio construction
Companies in the index are weighted by risk, not market capitalization, and companies in the bottom quartile of a value, quality, and momentum multifactor score are excluded.
Gender diversity
We avoid companies without gender diversity at the board level and vote against proposals that would take company boards below our targets
Popular on Wealthsimple
Portfolio Metrics
Environmental Impact
Weighted average carbon intensity (tCO2/$million sales)
22.4
Reduction in carbon intensity
87%
Aligned with Paris Agreement and the IEA Sustainable Development Scenario. Data provided by ISS ESG.
Industry Weight
Consumer Staples
16.9%
Consumer Discretionary
16.5%
Industrials
14.2%
Health Care
13.4%
Communication Services
11.5%
Financials
8.6%
Information Technology
8.0%
Materials
6.4%
Real Estate
3.0%
Utilities
1.5%
Geographic Weight
Sweden
27.0%
Japan
23.1%
Germany
9.2%
Norway
8.6%
Finland
6.7%
Denmark
6.3%
Switzerland
3.7%
Spain
2.4%
United States
2.1%
Belgium
2.1%
France
1.9%
Italy
1.9%
Hong Kong
1.3%
United Kingdom
1.2%
Israel
1.1%
Austria
0.9%
Netherlands
0.6%
Top Holdings
Sony Corp
2.2%
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc
2.1%
James Hardie Industries PLC
2.1%
Boliden AB
1.9%
Ito En Ltd
1.9%
Fuji Media Holdings Inc
1.9%
Sugi Holdings Co Ltd
1.9%
adidas AG
1.9%
Investment AB Latour
1.9%
Industria de Diseno Textil SA
1.9%
Invest according to your values
Invest in a portfolio that maximizes returns, minimizes fees, and helps build a better world.
Auto-deposits: Never miss a milestone with automatic contributions
Dividend reinvesting: We'll instantly put your stock dividends back to work, earning you more
Automatic rebalancing: We precisely rebalance your portfolio as the market changes
Start investing in 5 minutes
- Answer a few questions about your goals and risk tolerance
- We'll recommend a portfolio that's right for you
- Connect your bank account and make a deposit