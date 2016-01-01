Environmental values

We avoid companies that contribute to fossil fuel extraction and usage, are very carbon-intensive relative to their industry, or are involved in coal mining or power generation.

Social values and controversies

We avoid companies involved in human rights controversies (for example, private prisons); defence contractors and weapon manufacturers; casino, gaming, and adult entertainment companies; and manufacturers of alcohol and tobacco.

Low cost

Our products have market-leading fees. 0.2% for North America and 0.25% for developed markets ex-North America.

Superior portfolio construction

Companies in the index are weighted by risk, not market capitalization, and companies in the bottom quartile of a value, quality, and momentum multifactor score are excluded.

Gender diversity

We avoid companies without gender diversity at the board level and vote against proposals that would take company boards below our targets