See how your spare change can add up

Just $25 a month can grow This short shows the impact of compounding - actual returns will be different. We've assumed equity markets will go up by an average of 7.5% per year and the portfolio allocation stays the same. Wealthsimple charges a 0.5% management fee and the ETFs charge about 0.15%, while a traditional mutual fund investor pays 1.13%. We used the current T-bill yield to calculate a rate of return for savings accounts. Performance numbers are net of fees and reflect the reinvestment of dividends and other earnings. to thousands over time.