How old do you have to be to invest?

Perhaps your baby has the stock picking talent of Peter Lynch in diapers. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but she is legally forbidden from investing.

Because legislative bodies don’t generally trust minors to make informed investment decisions, you must be at least 18 years old in order to jump into the stock market. There is a way to get ahead of this time constraint, though. It’s called a “custodial account,” and any minor can hold one in his or her name — but mum or dad or a legal guardian over 18 is required to sign up as the account administrator.