How old do you have to be to invest?

Andrew Goldman has been writing for over 20 years and investing for the past 10 years. He currently writes about personal finance and investing for Wealthsimple. Andrew's past work has been published in The New York Times Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, New York Magazine and Wired. Television appearances include NBC's Today show as well as Fox News. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Arts (English) from the University of Texas. He and his wife Robin live in Westport, Connecticut with their two boys and a Bedlington terrier. In his spare time, he hosts “The Originals" podcast.
Perhaps your baby has the stock picking talent of Peter Lynch in diapers. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but she is legally forbidden from investing.
Because legislative bodies don’t generally trust minors to make informed investment decisions, you must be at least 18 years old in order to jump into the stock market. There is a way to get ahead of this time constraint, though. It’s called a “custodial account,” and any minor can hold one in his or her name — but mum or dad or a legal guardian over 18 is required to sign up as the account administrator.