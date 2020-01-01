Socially Responsible Investing

Invest in a better world

Get the same award-winning Wealthsimple features in a portfolio that advances socially responsible initiatives.

Invest according to your values

Invest in socially responsible initiatives across the globe, so you can be well-diversified while helping build the world you want.

How we build your SRI portfolio

We invest your money across the entire stock market using a range of global SRI funds that are carefully screened and weighted for environmental, social and governance factors, as well as for performance.

Here's what a typical portfolio looks like:

  • 8%
  • 6.96%
  • 2.11%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 1.78%
  • 1%
  • 28%
  • 4%
  • 48%
Risk Level
  • UKSR -
    Investing in large, mid and small cap companies listed in the UK, across industries
  • SUUS -
    Exposure to US large and mid cap companies over a range of industries
  • IESG -
    Over 100 companies spread across Europe and a variety of industries
  • UB45 -
    Investments in companies listed in developed countries in the Pacific region
  • SUJS -
    Providing exposure to c.60 Japanese companies
  • SUES -
    Exposure to c. 180 large and mid cap companies across 24 emerging market countries
  • INRG -
    Investments in global companies leading the way in delivering clean, sustainable energy
  • IGLT -
    Investments across a range of bonds issued by the UK government
  • UC98 -
    Exposure to USD bonds issued by companies which meet specific ESG criteria, across sectors
  • GIL5 -
    Exposure to bonds issued by the UK government maturing in the next 5 years


Join others like you

  • More than a quarter of Wealthsimple clients have chosen an SRI portfolio
  • £16 trillion in assets worldwide are now invested in SRI funds

Meet our money experts

  • Honest - Our investment advisers are obligated to give you advice that's in your best interest, not ours

  • Human - We're loved for our technology. But we also have a team of smart people to answer any questions related to our services

  • Experienced - Our investment advisers have years of experience advising seasoned, high-net-worth investors, and those just starting out

Learn more

  • Over £3B and counting - More than 175,000 people trust over £3 billion with Wealthsimple globally

  • Everything is encrypted - We use state-of-the-art data encryption when handling your financial information and two-factor authentication (2FA) protection

  • FSCS protected - Your assets are held securely by a custodian and your cash is also protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, up to £85,000

  • Powerful backing - Wealthsimple is backed by $200M in investment from some of the world's largest financial institutions

We keep your money safe

Clock

Open an account in 5 minutes

Clicking get started accepts terms of use.

FAQs

Yes, there is a £5,000 minimum for our SRI portfolio. Why do we require this? All our portfolios are designed to provide excellent diversity. But, because of the way funds are purchased for the SRI portfolios, we can't offer our clients the kind of diversified portfolio that's part of our ethos without a minimum investment of £5,000.

If you don't have that much in your account yet, don't worry! Start an account with as little as £1 and start building toward your SRI investment. We'll be happy to switch you over to an SRI account once you reach £5000.

Wealthsimple charges the same management fees for SRI portfolios as non-SRI portfolios (0.7% on the your first £100,000 and 0.5% after that). However, the fees charged by the firms that manage the SRI ETFs range from 0.22% to 0.32%, slightly higher than our standard funds which average 0.18%. There's a good reason for a higher fee: someone smart needs to screen for the most socially responsible companies by combing through reams of data and designing cutting-edge analysis tools.

Wealthsimple's SRI portfolios contain the following ETFs:

ETFSymbolDescription
UBS ETF MSCI UK IMI SRIUKSRInvesting in over 150 large, mid and small cap companies listen in the UK, across industries
iShares MSCI USA SRI ETFSUUSExposure to US large and mid cap companies over a range of industries
iShares MSCI Europe SRI ETFIESGOver 100 companies spread across Europe and a variety of industries
UBS ETF MSCI Pacific SRIUB45Investments in companies listed in developed countries in the Pacific region
iShares MSCI Japan SRISUJSProviding investment exposure to c.60 Japanese companies
iShares MSCI EM SRI UCITS ETFSUESDiversified exposure to c.180 large and mid cap companies across 24 emerging market countries
iShares Global Clean Energy ETFINRGInvesting in global companies leading the way in delivering clean sustainable energy
Fixed IncomeSymbolDescription
iShared Core UK Gilts UCITS ETFIGLTInvestments across a range of bonds issued by the UK government
UBS Bloomberg Barclays MSCI US Liquid Corporates Sustainable UCITS ETFUC98Exposure to USD bonds issued by companies which meet specific ESG criteria, across sectors
Lyxor FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y UCITS ETFGIL5Exposure to bonds issued by the UK government maturing in the next 5 years