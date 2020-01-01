Get the same award-winning Wealthsimple features in a portfolio that advances socially responsible initiatives.
Invest in socially responsible initiatives across the globe, so you can be well-diversified while helping build the world you want.
We invest your money across the entire stock market using a range of global SRI funds that are carefully screened and weighted for environmental, social and governance factors, as well as for performance.
Here's what a typical portfolio looks like:
Honest - Our investment advisers are obligated to give you advice that's in your best interest, not ours
Human - We're loved for our technology. But we also have a team of smart people to answer any questions related to our services
Experienced - Our investment advisers have years of experience advising seasoned, high-net-worth investors, and those just starting out
Over £3B and counting - More than 175,000 people trust over £3 billion with Wealthsimple globally
Everything is encrypted - We use state-of-the-art data encryption when handling your financial information and two-factor authentication (2FA) protection
FSCS protected - Your assets are held securely by a custodian and your cash is also protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, up to £85,000
Powerful backing - Wealthsimple is backed by $200M in investment from some of the world's largest financial institutions
Yes, there is a £5,000 minimum for our SRI portfolio. Why do we require this? All our portfolios are designed to provide excellent diversity. But, because of the way funds are purchased for the SRI portfolios, we can't offer our clients the kind of diversified portfolio that's part of our ethos without a minimum investment of £5,000.
If you don't have that much in your account yet, don't worry! Start an account with as little as £1 and start building toward your SRI investment. We'll be happy to switch you over to an SRI account once you reach £5000.
Wealthsimple charges the same management fees for SRI portfolios as non-SRI portfolios (0.7% on the your first £100,000 and 0.5% after that). However, the fees charged by the firms that manage the SRI ETFs range from 0.22% to 0.32%, slightly higher than our standard funds which average 0.18%. There's a good reason for a higher fee: someone smart needs to screen for the most socially responsible companies by combing through reams of data and designing cutting-edge analysis tools.
Wealthsimple's SRI portfolios contain the following ETFs:
|ETF
|Symbol
|Description
|UBS ETF MSCI UK IMI SRI
|UKSR
|Investing in over 150 large, mid and small cap companies listen in the UK, across industries
|iShares MSCI USA SRI ETF
|SUUS
|Exposure to US large and mid cap companies over a range of industries
|iShares MSCI Europe SRI ETF
|IESG
|Over 100 companies spread across Europe and a variety of industries
|UBS ETF MSCI Pacific SRI
|UB45
|Investments in companies listed in developed countries in the Pacific region
|iShares MSCI Japan SRI
|SUJS
|Providing investment exposure to c.60 Japanese companies
|iShares MSCI EM SRI UCITS ETF
|SUES
|Diversified exposure to c.180 large and mid cap companies across 24 emerging market countries
|iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
|INRG
|Investing in global companies leading the way in delivering clean sustainable energy
|Fixed Income
|Symbol
|Description
|iShared Core UK Gilts UCITS ETF
|IGLT
|Investments across a range of bonds issued by the UK government
|UBS Bloomberg Barclays MSCI US Liquid Corporates Sustainable UCITS ETF
|UC98
|Exposure to USD bonds issued by companies which meet specific ESG criteria, across sectors
|Lyxor FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y UCITS ETF
|GIL5
|Exposure to bonds issued by the UK government maturing in the next 5 years