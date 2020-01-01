Yes, there is a £5,000 minimum for our SRI portfolio. Why do we require this? All our portfolios are designed to provide excellent diversity. But, because of the way funds are purchased for the SRI portfolios, we can't offer our clients the kind of diversified portfolio that's part of our ethos without a minimum investment of £5,000.

If you don't have that much in your account yet, don't worry! Start an account with as little as £1 and start building toward your SRI investment. We'll be happy to switch you over to an SRI account once you reach £5000.