Wealthsimple Venture Fund I
Invest in top-tier venture capital and growth equity
Get early access to high-growth-potential, pre-IPO companies.
We’re opening the velvet rope
Access to top-tier venture capital and private equity investments is typically limited to ultra-high-net-worth and institutional investors.
We’re making these opportunities accessible to more Canadians.
Invest like a Silicon Valley insider
Invest in funds managed by legendary firms such as Accel, Andreessen Horowitz, and Kleiner Perkins.
Past investments by these firms include Instagram, Stripe, Airbnb, and Instacart.
Best-in-class fund management
Wealthsimple Venture Fund I will invest in funds managed by Accolade Partners — one of the top-performing fund-of-funds managers.
Accolade has consistently delivered top quartile returns over the past 20 years.*
Potential for outsized returns
Since 2000, venture capital has produced an average return of 12% net of fees — higher than the average returns of the TSX (7%) and the S&P 500 (8%).*
FAQs
There is limited space in the Wealthsimple Venture Fund I. The opportunity to participate will be first come, first served, so join the waitlist early. Existing Wealthsimple clients will get first access to the fund.
As we open the waitlist, you’ll receive an email with additional details. This investment isn’t suitable for all investors; our team of Portfolio Managers will work with you to assess if participating in the fund is a good fit for your financial plan.
Private assets like venture capital offer the potential for high returns, and can be a good diversifier to traditional equity-concentrated portfolios. These assets are less liquid, but investors have historically been compensated for taking this risk. Many clients have long enough investing horizons to make this risk/return profile attractive.
Like all investments, nothing is guaranteed.
Since 2000, venture capital has produced 12% returns on average, versus 8% for the S&P 500, and 7% for the TSX (all net of fees). However, funds in the top quartile have returned 24% on average (net of fees), and Accolade Partners has consistently performed in the top quartile for the past 20 years.**
With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and may result in significant investment losses. Past performance of an Accolade fund or other security or strategy is no guarantee of future results. Read our investment risk disclosure for more information.
Private investing is not right for everyone. An investment in Wealthsimple Venture Fund I and any underlying Accolade fund is illiquid, meaning that it cannot be readily sold at a current market price.
Assets that are less liquid generally carry more risk — particularly the risk that you won’t have access to the money if you need it. This type of investment is typically suitable for investors who have a long enough (approximately 10 year) horizon to make this risk/return profile attractive.
There are a couple other inputs to consider: the amount you’re investing, and how much of your total investment portfolio is being allocated to private assets.
There are some fixed costs associated with private investments, which can eat into returns at small dollar levels. That’s why our advisors typically recommend an investment of around $5,000 at minimum. We’re also capping our clients’ allocations at 10% of their investable assets to make sure they have enough flexibility to meet any unexpected cash flow needs that come up.
If you’re interested in this investment opportunity, a Wealthsimple portfolio manager will discuss it with you, will update your “know-your client” information on file with Wealthsimple and will determine whether the updated investment portfolio is suitable for you.
Most of the contributions will be invested in venture capital and growth equity managers, and will be allocated primarily to technology and healthcare companies.
On the venture capital side, your money will be invested across the venture lifecycle: seed stage, early stage, and expansion stage. We expect most of the capital will be invested in three managers with long track records of strong performance: Andreessen Horowitz, Accel Partners, and Kleiner Perkins. The underlying Accolade funds will allocate to about 10 venture managers in total.
Growth equity capital will be invested in two types of firms. The first are founder-led, bootstrapped software businesses that are at or near profitability. These firms need capital to grow and reach their full potential, and are typically minority investments. The second are companies with strong business models in fragmented industries.
These firms may grow with add-on acquisitions to increase scale, and operational improvements, with hands-on private equity managers that assume control of the businesses.