Private investing is not right for everyone. An investment in Wealthsimple Venture Fund I and any underlying Accolade fund is illiquid, meaning that it cannot be readily sold at a current market price.

Assets that are less liquid generally carry more risk — particularly the risk that you won’t have access to the money if you need it. This type of investment is typically suitable for investors who have a long enough (approximately 10 year) horizon to make this risk/return profile attractive.

There are a couple other inputs to consider: the amount you’re investing, and how much of your total investment portfolio is being allocated to private assets.

There are some fixed costs associated with private investments, which can eat into returns at small dollar levels. That’s why our advisors typically recommend an investment of around $5,000 at minimum. We’re also capping our clients’ allocations at 10% of their investable assets to make sure they have enough flexibility to meet any unexpected cash flow needs that come up.

If you’re interested in this investment opportunity, a Wealthsimple portfolio manager will discuss it with you, will update your “know-your client” information on file with Wealthsimple and will determine whether the updated investment portfolio is suitable for you.