Unlike TFSAs (which can be used for any savings goal) a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) is an investment account that is intended for retirement savings. RRSPs offer immediate tax benefits. You don't pay income tax on any money you contribute to your RRSP in the year you make the contribution. A TFSA is not a tax-deferred account. You can't deduct TFSA contributions from your income tax. Instead, TFSAs offer tax-free growth on your investments or savings over time. You can withdraw from a TFSA any time without paying tax. When you withdraw from an RRSP you have to pay withholding tax that ranges from between 5%-30% depending on where you live and how much you withdraw. If you make an early withdrawal for a home purchase you can avoid early withdrawal tax. While you can keep TFSAs for life, RRSPs need to be converted to another account by the last day of the year in which you celebrate your 71st birthday.

With an RRSP, you’re subject to an annual limit you can contribute to, tied to your income. So while your contribution room may be continuously growing, you can’t just deposit that lump sum in one year. With a TFSA, on the other hand, as long as you stay within your available contribution room, you can deposit a lump sum without much thought. So it makes sense that people might choose to put windfalls like inheritance money, work bonuses, and tax refunds into a TFSA.