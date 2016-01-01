We’re able to offer commission-free trades because we’ve built a low-cost, digital-first brokerage powered by technology. And executing trades actually costs very little for brokerages, so we don't think it's fair to charge our clients big trading commissions.

We do charge currency conversion fees. These fees vary depending on which plan you have.

Basic plan: Clients using the Basic account pay no fees when trading Canadian stocks. However, every time you trade US stocks, you will pay a 1.5% currency conversion fee when converting CAD to USD (and vice versa).

Plus plan: CClients using our $10/month Plus subscription will get access to USD accounts — meaning they can buy, sell, and hold stocks and ETFs in US dollars without the conversion fee per trade. Plus clients will only pay a 1.5% conversion fee whenever funding their accounts and converting currency between CAD and USD.

In comparison, most brokerages charge around 2% on top of the corporate rate for currency conversion.

Check out our pricing overview for more details.