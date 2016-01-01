Skip to main content

Stocks & ETFs

Commission-free stock trading

1.5 million people use the Wealthsimple app to buy and sell stocks.

Download the appGet started

Simple and secure trading for everyone

Our app uses best-in-class security to keep you in full control of your investments — whether you’re buying your first stock for $1, or you’re building a portfolio of low-cost ETFs.

Own slices of companies you love with fractional shares

Deposit instantly, start trading in seconds

Make moves at the right time

Learn as you grow

We keep your money safe

Your security and trust are important to us. We're committed to protecting your account with the highest standards of security available.

  • Over 1.5 million and counting - More than 1.5 million people use Wealthsimple’s investing, saving, and tax products

  • Everything is encrypted - We use state-of-the-art data encryption when handling your financial information and two-factor authentication (2FA) protection

  • CIPF protected - Your accounts are held with our custodial broker, Wealthsimple Investments Inc., and are protected within specified limits in the event of its insolvency by CIPF.

  • Powerful backing - Wealthsimple is backed by $380M in investment from some of the world's largest financial institutions

Accounts for all kinds of investing goals

Personal

Our most common taxable account for the extra money you want to trade.

RRSP

Our most common retirement account that lets you defer and reduce your taxes for when you retire.

TFSA

A popular savings account that lets you grow your investments tax free on the gains you make over time. 

We grow with your portfolio

Whether you’re totally new to investing or you’re already comfortable with trading, our plans have you covered.

Basic

$0 / month

Everything you need to start your portfolio

  • No commissions

  • No account minimums

  • TFSA, RRSP, and taxable accounts

  • Fractional shares

  • Instantly deposit $1500

  • Unlimited price alerts

  • Snap quotes (Real time prices)

Plus

$10 / month

More flexibility to manage your portfolio

  • All the Free features

  • No FX on US trades

  • Instantly deposit $5000

Start building your portfolio in minutes

The first step to growing your money is opening your account.

By clicking “Create account”, you agree to Wealthsimple’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Stocks & ETFs are offered by Wealthsimple Investments Inc. (WSII).

FAQs

We’re able to offer commission-free trades because we’ve built a low-cost, digital-first brokerage powered by technology. And executing trades actually costs very little for brokerages, so we don't think it's fair to charge our clients big trading commissions.

We do charge currency conversion fees. These fees vary depending on which plan you have.

Basic plan: Clients using the Basic account pay no fees when trading Canadian stocks. However, every time you trade US stocks, you will pay a 1.5% currency conversion fee when converting CAD to USD (and vice versa).

Plus plan: CClients using our $10/month Plus subscription will get access to USD accounts — meaning they can buy, sell, and hold stocks and ETFs in US dollars without the conversion fee per trade. Plus clients will only pay a 1.5% conversion fee whenever funding their accounts and converting currency between CAD and USD.

In comparison, most brokerages charge around 2% on top of the corporate rate for currency conversion.

Check out our pricing overview for more details.

is jargon-free and human — everything Canadians have come to expect from Wealthsimple. Opening an account takes minutes, and mere seconds for existing Wealthsimple clients. Stocks & ETFs are offered by Wealthsimple Investments Inc. (WSII), which is similar to other brokerages in that it is a registered investment dealer and a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

Per trade commissions:

  • Wealthsimple Stocks & ETFs: $0
  • Big banks: $6.95-$9.99*

* According to the banks' public websites as of May 2021.

Your Wealthsimple Stocks & ETFs account is an account (offered by Wealthsimple Investments Inc.) that allows you to buy and sell stocks and ETFs with no trading commissions. Wealthsimple Investments Inc. Trade offers a self-directed platform and doesn't offer any financial advice or recommendations.

Your Wealthsimple Managed account is an automated investing service offered by our affiliate, Wealthsimple Inc., that manages your investments for you — including your RRSP and TFSA — using a personalized portfolio of low-fee exchange-traded funds. Wealthsimple Inc. also provides financial advice. If that's what you're looking for, please click here.

We support thousands of publicly-traded common stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

We're constantly updating which assets we support, so the list of available assets will likely grow over time! For more information on how to search for a stock or ETF, check out our article here.

Our Help Centre has answers to our most common questions - like how to sign up, fund your account, and start trading.

You can also visit our Wealthsimple Status page for live updates about how the platform is working.

If you can't find your answers there, or have specific questions about your account, contact us through our Help Centre

We offer fractional shares for stocks like Microsoft (MSFT), Netflix (NFLX), and Tesla (TSLA).

We’re also proud to announce the first Canadian offerings for fractional shares: Shopify (SHOP), Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), and the Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR).

Choose from thousands of stocks and ETFs across the TSX, NYSE, NASDAQ, NEO and CSE. There are also limited securities available on the BATS Exchange.

The Plus plan is a $10/month paid subscription that gives you access to more features in your Stocks & ETF account. Features include:

USD accounts: Hold US currency in your RRSP, TFSA, or personal account. This means, in addition to no commission fees, you’ll be able to buy and sell US stocks without the worry of conversion fees (FX fees).

Increased instant deposits: Now you can deposit $5,000 into your Stocks & ETF account in seconds.

Want even more details on subscription features and how to sign up? Click here.