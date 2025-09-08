Data in the chart was last updated on September 8, 2025. The chart compares Wealthsimple’s Income Portfolios to chequing accounts and 3 Year GIC’s offered by Canadian financial institutions as listed under Schedule I of the Bank Act. For easier comparison, we have singled out institutions in Schedule I which we consider to be ‘Big Banks’. We define ‘Big Banks’ as being those big national banks that have walk-in branches that are easily accessible from coast to coast. All information provided is for illustration purposes only and actual fees and rates from individual financial institutions may vary.

Yield to Maturity (YTM) for the Dynamic bond ETF portfolio is calculated based on a weighted average yield to maturity of all holdings in the portfolio at the time of the calculation. YTM excludes Wealthsimple's standard management fees for its advisory services, but includes the management expense ratio (MER) fees charged by the underlying ETF manager. The yield information is updated on a monthly basis, current as of September 8, 2025. YTM is subject to change due to fluctuations in market rates, ETF prices, reinvestment of matured securities into additional investment, portfolio composition, and fees charged by the underlying ETF holdings. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

The Money Market portfolio consists of an annualized rate, calculated daily, paid monthly. Subject to change.

Managed accounts are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada. Assets in your Invest account are held in an account with Wealthsimple’s affiliated custodial broker, Wealthsimple Investments Inc. (WSII). WSII is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). Customer accounts held at WSII are protected by Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF) within specified limits in the event WSII becomes insolvent. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at CIPF. Wealthsimple Inc. is not a member of CIRO nor a member of CIPF.