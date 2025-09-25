Skip to main content

Can it wait? Optimize your year-end contributions

Updated September 25, 2025

One of the best ways to minimize taxes is to make as much of your income as possible un-taxable — or at least taxed to a lesser extent. Not by hiding it in an offshore account, but by taking advantage of RRSPs, FHSAs, and other registered accounts. The challenge with doing this is balancing all of the different contribution deadlines — and knowing which to prioritize. Fortunately, we made a chart.

Flow chart to determine which account you should contribute to between a TFSA, RRSP, FHSA, and RESP.

