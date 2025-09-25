One of the best ways to minimize taxes is to make as much of your income as possible un-taxable — or at least taxed to a lesser extent. Not by hiding it in an offshore account, but by taking advantage of RRSPs, FHSAs, and other registered accounts. The challenge with doing this is balancing all of the different contribution deadlines — and knowing which to prioritize. Fortunately, we made a chart.

