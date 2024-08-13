Just imagine: you’re in a lawn chair in your backyard, sipping lemonade on a sunny afternoon, watching your kids frolic on the swing set you just put together. Home ownership!

But then: what is that smell? It turns out a thick root from that beautiful spruce tree, the one that made you fall in love with this yard in the first place, is strangling the drain pipe on your septic system, and now you’ve got a leak into your leach field. That’ll be $5,000 to fix. And no playing on the swing set for a few weeks. Sorry, kids. Home ownership!

“Owning a home is tough,” says Roy Berendsohn, editor-at-large and home repair expert for Popular Mechanics . Repairs are inevitable, and you can’t let them affect you emotionally. “You’ve got to look at that house with a cold hard eye,” Berendsohn says. Maintaining your home — especially a house, but an apartment or condo too — is going to take lots of work, lots of time, and lots of money. One rule of thumb is to estimate that you will spend an average of 2% of a home’s purchase price each year on maintenance. (So if you buy a $650,000 home, that’s $13,000 each year.) “It becomes a ‘what do you want out of life’ question,” Berendsohn says. “You may not go on those vacations you are envisioning; it might affect the type of car you drive.”

If we haven’t scared you off yet, the good news is that you can reduce some of your biggest future headaches before you buy the home — provided you crawl through every inch of the property with a seasoned home inspector . They can help spot issues before they arise, and maybe even help you get the seller to pay for the fixes before you close.

But the reality is, stuff is going to break, need upkeep, or need replacing. Here’s a guide to some (but far from all) of the home repairs coming your way, when you’re likely to face them, and a rough idea of what it’s going to cost you.