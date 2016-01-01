First Home Savings Accounts are coming
On April 1st, Canada introduced the FHSA — a tax-free account that helps you save up to $40,000 for your first home. We’ll be rolling the accounts out for Wealthsimple clients this year. If you’re interested, add your name below to be put on the waitlist.
