An affordable way to trade
Flat contract fees
Pay $2 USD per contract, every time. No surprises.
Commission-free
Some brokerages charge fees on top of contract prices. Not us. Trade without unnecessary fees.
No account minimums
Open an account with any balance, and start trading with any amount you like.
FAQs
Options trading is a type of investing that gives you the right (but not the obligation) to buy or sell a stock/ETF at a specified price (“strike price”) on or before a certain date (“expiry date”).
So instead of simply buying or selling a stock at its current market price, you can speculate on how it’ll perform in the future.
Currently, we support two types of trading strategies:
• Long call options: These give you the right (not the obligation) to buy a stock at a specific price (“strike price”) on or before a certain date (“expiry date”). They’re generally useful if you think a stock price will rise.
• Long put options: These give you the right (not the obligation) to sell a stock at a specific price (“strike price”) on or before a certain date (“expiry date”). They’re generally useful if you think the stock price will fall.
We’re just getting started. Stay tuned for more advanced trading strategies coming soon.
You can trade options with any of your Stocks & ETFs accounts – that means TFSAs, RRSPs, or Personal accounts.
Heads up: There are tax implications when trading from specific account types. Make sure you know those details before you start trading — this help centre article has all the details.
We offer options trading on hundreds of US stocks and ETFs across the NYSE and NASDAQ exchanges.
This is just the beginning, stay tuned for more symbols.
Currently, options trading is only available on the mobile app. But don’t worry – it only takes a few minutes to get started.
Once you’ve got the latest version of the Wealthsimple app, all you need to do is:
- • Log in
- • Tap the Discover tab at the bottom of your screen
- • Under Options, tap Get started with options
Good on you. It’s always a smart idea to do extra research on new investing strategies before diving in.
If you’re the “learn-by-doing” type, our app provides step-by-step education to help you understand calls, puts, strike prices, expiry dates, and more. That way, you can trade options with more confidence.
If you’re more of a reader, we’ve put together some articles that explain how options trading works in Canada. We recommend starting with What are Stock Options and How Do They Work.