Summer Match
We’re splashing out with a 2% margin match
Get a 2% match when you make an eligible transfer to your margin account — or 1% on just about any other one. But only till September 5, so get yourself registered. T&Cs apply.
Here’s the deal (and it’s pretty good)
Get a 2% match on margin
Transfer your existing margin account to Wealthsimple and earn a 2% match on your whole balance, as long as you transfer at least $25,000 and have a minimum $10,000 in margin loan balance.
Get a 1% match on other accounts
Transfer a minimum of $25,000 to any other eligible account and you’ll get a 1% match. On top of that, you’ll get our high-interest chequing account, zero-commission trading on stocks and ETFs, and lots more.
Pay 0% margin interest
On up to $10,000 of margin balance for your first month after you transfer, open, or convert to a margin account. And even after that free month, our margin interest rates are still lower than at any Canadian bank.
Let’s do the math and see your match
Earning 1%
You get $250 paid over 12 months
For illustration purposes only. Actual match bonus amount will depend on the transfer amount from eligible account transfer(s) less withdrawals during the individual’s funding period. T&Cs apply.
Switching is fast and totally free
Download the app or join online, then set up the accounts you want to move. Move at least $25,000 and we’ll reimburse any transfer fees your other institution charged you, too. Bringing more than $100,000? We’ll connect you with a dedicated specialist to help. Conditions apply.
Step 1: Register
Fill in our registration form no later than September 5 to qualify.
Step 2: Transfer
Start any transfers within 30 days of registration.
Step 3: Get paid
As long as you maintain your balance, your match is paid out over 12 months.
Don’t wait till summer’s over
Register and start a transfer before September 5, and let’s get you matched up with a little extra cash.
FAQs
First off, whether or not you’re a current client, you need to register for the offer by going here.
After that, your next step is to transfer at least $25,000 to Wealthsimple within 30 days of your registration. This could be almost any investing account: self-directed investing, managed investing, or crypto. If you qualify, you’ll get a 1% match!
Here’s where it gets even better: if you transfer a non-registered account with a margin debit balance of at least $10,000 you’ll get a 2% match on the net equity value of your account (as long as it was also created before August 5, 2025).
As a cherry on top, you can also get a margin interest rebate on up to $10k of margin balance on eligible accounts for 1 month after you use margin for the first time. We’ll reimburse your interest on October 5, 2025, or 1 month after the margin account is funded, whichever is later. Just remember: none of this happens until you register, so don’t forget!
Open the Wealthsimple app, tap the 🎁 in the top right corner, and you’ll see your current offers and registration status.
When you register, we’ll also send you an email and/or a card in the Reward Center confirming that you’re signed up.
Note that pending transfers, direct deposits, and successful referrals may take up to 24 hours to appear in the app.
No, this offer can’t be combined with most of our other offers or promotion codes. Here are some exceptions, though: the Wealthsimple x Pine Mortgage Cash Back Offer offer, the Wealthsimple Referral Promotion offer, the Direct Deposit Incentive offer, or the Super Boost Referral Promotion, Wealthsimple Referral Ladder Challenge, and the Wealthsimple Cash Direct Deposit Incentive Promotion. And just to be totally clear, the same net deposits can’t count toward two separate promotions.
Basically, it’s a loan to help you buy more assets (like stocks, ETFs, or crypto) than you could with the cash you have on hand. You put up the assets in your portfolio as collateral for the loan.
You can also use a margin account like a line of credit if you just need some extra cash, and our interest rates are lower than at any Canadian bank.
The upside of margin is that you’re able to buy extra assets, so you amplify your potential gains without having to sell what you already have — and the idea is that your gains more than offset the interest you’re paying on the loan.
The downside? Any potential losses are amplified, too — and on top of that, you’re also now paying interest on your loan. So you need to be careful.
We put together a reading list if you want to learn more:
Here’s some fine print on our margin rates: as of March 13, 2025, Wealthsimple's margin account prime rates are 4.95% for CAD and 7.5% for USD. Core clients pay prime +0.5%, Premium clients pay prime +0%, and Generation clients pay prime -0.5%. Rates may change, and interest is calculated daily and charged monthly.
To get a 1% match, you just need to transfer any eligible investment account — your TFSA, RRSP, RESP, LIRA, FHSA, or corporate accounts are all eligible, for instance. The minimum transfer is $25,000, but that can be across any accounts as you like.
You’ll get a 2% match on any margin account transfers, as long as your existing account has a margin loan balance of at least $10,000 as of August 5.
What’s not eligible, you ask? Cash deposits, wire transfers, anything sent by Interac e-Transfer®, moving funds between your existing Wealthsimple accounts, or connecting your Visa or Mastercard debit card won’t count. Group accounts also aren’t eligible.
For more information about our account types, see our accounts page.
And by the way: if we suspect fraudulent transfers in and out of your Wealthsimple accounts, or attempts to game the system, we reserve the right to stop payments, remove you from the promotion and/or close your Wealthsimple account.
Your net funding amount is the sum of how much you’ve transferred in, minus your net withdrawals across all your Wealthsimple accounts during your qualification period. You’ll be able to view your qualifying transfers in the app, and we’ll send you a recap at the end of your qualification period, too.
Just note one thing: If you withdraw an amount more than 10% of what you transferred in for the match, we’ll reduce your bonus by the same percentage.
If you want to get into the full nitty-gritty, we’ve got more info in our full FAQ.
You can use our Bonus Calculator to estimate your total bonus for each transfer.
The bonus is the sum of 2% of any successful non-registered account with a net margin loan value of at least $10,000 margin, plus 1% of other institutional transfers.
If you transfer a non-registered account with a margin debit balance of less than $10,000, the bonus will be calculated at 1%.
We know, it’s a lot of numbers. But you can check out some examples here that should make it easier to figure out (and it’s really not that complicated, promise!)
No, they just have to be initiated within 30 days of registering — and be received by us within 90 days. Depending on the original institution, account transfer times vary; see here for estimates.
Transfers initiated before or after the 30-day funding window will not be eligible. And if we haven’t said this enough already, you have to register before anything else!
The Bonus will be applied as twelve (12) equal monthly payments to your Wealthsimple Chequing account(s) beginning after Wealthsimple receives all qualifying funding and within sixty (60) days of Wealthsimple receiving the Net Funding Amount in full.
Yes. The maximum qualifying funding for this promotion is $2,000,000, which means that the maximum bonus would be $40,000 ($2,000,000 * 2%) if your whole transfer was from a non-registered account that had a margin debit balance greater than $10,000.
Wealthsimple doesn’t charge fees to transfer assets. Your other financial institution might, though. We’ll automatically reimburse the transfer-out fee per account from another financial institution if your qualifying transfer is equal to or greater than $25,000 in a single transfer. More on that here.
For 1 year after the end of your promotion period.