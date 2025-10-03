Whether you’re a new or existing client, start by completing the Homeownership Survey to receive your first 5,000 entries. You can then earn more entries by:

(1) Depositing or transferring money into a Wealthsimple account (1 entry for every $1 of net deposits).

(2) Referring friends (5,000 entries per friend who signs up).

If you prefer not to fund your account, you can still participate by mailing us a unique 100-word essay on “My Home Buying Strategy” after completing the Survey and opening an account. See terms for details.