Win a million dollar home in Prince Edward County
We’re giving one lucky winner the keys to a new home, plus $100,000 cash. Ends October 30. T&Cs apply. No purchase necessary.
Here’s how to enter
Get 5,000 entries when you register by filling out our Homeownership Survey
Start here! Make sure you use the same email as your Wealthsimple account.
Get 1 entry for every eligible dollar you deposit or transfer
Move money into any Wealthsimple account.
Get 5,000 more entries for each friend you refer
Just make sure they sign up to Wealthsimple and fund a new account with at least $1.
Everything dreamy about this dream home
Space to spare
The airy, 2,000 sq. ft., 2-storey home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a contemporary design that takes cues from its surroundings. Take a look at the floor plan for all details.
All the amenities (and furniture)
Soaring ceilings, radiant heated floors, a chef’s kitchen, Starlink Wi-Fi and furniture included mean this house is ready to feel like home from day one.
Forest escape with sauna
Reconnect with nature on the tree-filled lot near Waupoos and Lake on the Mountain, just 3 hours from Toronto. Featuring a 2-person Finnish-style sauna and a refreshing cold plunge.
Cozy open concept with heated floors and sliding glass doors.
Tucked in the woods with a sauna for two, a cold plunge, and a fire pit perfect for unwinding.
State-of-the-art appliances and finishings included.
Two full bathrooms with showers; the upstairs also features a floating tub, heated floors, and a double vanity.
Cozy and bathed in natural light.
Finnish-style sauna built with premium cedar, pine, and aspen, and powered by a Harvia heater. Afterward, step into the cold plunge on site for the ultimate reset.
Starlink Wifi, fully furnished, and $100,000 in cash to help you settle in.
West Coast cedar exterior, with a durable steel roof and triple-pane windows.
Spread out and enjoy the space.
Located in the heart of Prince Edward County, minutes away from over 35 wineries, Sandbanks Provincial Park, panoramic hiking trails, and lots more.
bonus
Plus $100,000 cash
A new home isn’t a prize if it comes with new expenses. So, we're giving our winner $100,000 in cash to help cover costs for the first year in your new home. We'll also cover the cost of transferring the property to the winner.
The countdown is on
October 3, 2025
Start by filling out our Homeownership Survey to register (and get 5,000 entries). Then, get bonus entries when you make deposits or refer your friends.
October 30, 2025
Last day for entries, so make sure you’ve locked in as many as you can (up to 1,000,000).
Waiting on an account transfer? No problem — just ensure it lands before the January 5th, 2026 and it’ll still count.
January 7, 2026
We’ll pick our winner, so keep an eye on your inbox — you might just get the best email ever...
in partnership with pine
In the market for a mortgage?
We’ve partnered with Pine to offer Canadians low mortgage rates, and up to $5,000 cash back. Together, we’ve helped Canadians secure $1 billion in mortgages — and counting. No branch visits or paperwork, just a simple, digital-first experience. T&Cs apply.
One entry could change your address
FAQs
How do I enter the giveaway?
Whether you’re a new or existing client, start by completing the Homeownership Survey to receive your first 5,000 entries. You can then earn more entries by:
(1) Depositing or transferring money into a Wealthsimple account (1 entry for every $1 of net deposits).
(2) Referring friends (5,000 entries per friend who signs up).
If you prefer not to fund your account, you can still participate by mailing us a unique 100-word essay on “My Home Buying Strategy” after completing the Survey and opening an account. See terms for details.
What is the prize and what is included?
The grand prize is a fully furnished home valued at over $1,000,000 in Prince Edward County, Ontario. The winner will receive the legal title to the home, plus $100,000 in cash to help cover homeownership expenses. Wealthsimple will also cover all closing costs, including transfer and legal fees.
Is there a hold period on the deposits I make for this promotion?
Keep your money in at least until the draw (January 7th, 2026)
Your funds aren’t locked—you can withdraw anytime, but any withdrawals will reduce your total entries.
Can I combine this promotion with other offers?
Yes! This promotion can be combined with any other Wealthsimple offer that’s currently in market, including the Summer Margin Match promotion and the Referral Bonus program.
Can I transfer an account to get more entries? What if it doesn’t complete by October 30th?
Yes. Any eligible transfers you initiate during the promotional period will count, as long as they’re completed by January 5, 2026 — two days before the contest draw. Your entry count will be updated within 24 hours of the transfer being completed.
Do I need to open a Wealthsimple account before entering, or can I open one after completing the questionnaire?
You can do it in any order. The only requirement is that you’ve submitted the Homeownership Survey and have a Wealthsimple account funded with at least $1 before the promotion ends.
What if I made a deposit or referral before signing up through the form?
All transfers and deposits initiated between October 2, 2025, and October 30, 2025, will count — no matter if they happened before you submitted the form. The same goes for referrals: as long as they were completed during the promotional period, they’ll qualify.
What if I win, but I don’t want to move into the house?
That’s totally fine — you’re not required to live in the home. Once the legal title is transferred to you, it’s yours to decide what to do with. You can move in, rent it out, or even sell it. For example, similar properties in the area can earn around $3,250 per month in rental income if you choose to rent it out.
Where can I learn more about the contest?
Learn more about the contest on the T&Cs page here.