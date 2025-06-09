Move your money to Wealthsimple, we'll give you back the transfer fees
FAQs
What is a fractional share?
A fractional share is a piece of one share of a stock or ETF. It allows you to invest by a specific dollar amount instead of needing to afford a full share. You get real ownership, just in a smaller slice.
How do I buy fractional shares?
You simply place an order for the dollar amount you want to invest. We handle the rest, buying full shares and giving you the piece that matches your amount. It’s a simple way to get real ownership instantly.
Are there extra fees for buying fractional shares?
No. Trading fractional shares is commission-free, just like trading full shares on Wealthsimple.
Which stocks and ETFs can I buy fractionally?
Thousands of Canadian and U.S. stocks and ETFs are eligible for fractional trading. You can check for the "fractional shares" label on any stock or ETF page in the app.
Do I still get dividends with fractional shares?
Yes. You'll receive dividend payments proportional to the fraction of the share you own. For example, if you own half a share, you'll get half the dividend.
Can I transfer my fractional shares from another brokerage?
Fractional shares can't be transferred directly between institutions. If you decide to move your account, your fractional shares would need to be sold first.
How does Wealthsimple have $0 commission on trading stocks & ETFs when other brokerages charge up to $10/trade?
We’re able to offer commission-free trades because we’ve built a low-cost, digital-first brokerage powered by technology. And executing trades actually costs very little for brokerages, so we don't think it's fair to charge our clients big trading commissions.
For our list of fees, including foreign exchange fees for USD trades, see here.