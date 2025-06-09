Skip to main content

Own the stocks you want with fractional shares.

Invest in your favourite companies without needing to buy a whole share. Get started with as little as $1.

Why invest in fractional shares with Wealthsimple?

No trading commission fees

We don’t charge any extra fees to buy or sell fractional shares. Trade in pieces, commission-free, just like you would with full shares.

Real-time fractional trading

No need to wait. You can buy and sell pieces of thousands of Canadian and U.S. stocks and ETFs instantly during market hours.

Automatic dividend reinvesting

You earn dividends proportional to the piece you own. You can also turn on dividend reinvesting to have those earnings automatically buy more of the same stock.

How fractional shares work?

With fractional shares, you’re not limited by the price of a single share. You can build a portfolio of the companies you believe in with any amount you choose. For example, here’s how you could invest $50 across different stocks:

Your InvestmentStock PriceYour Ownership
$KALE$50 CAD~$950 CAD~0.053 shares
$BEET$50 CAD~$235 USD~0.158 shares
$PEAR$50 CAD~$470 USD~0.078 shares

This chart depicts how fractional trading works, by depicting an initial investment amount, the stock price per share and your ownership based on your initial investment amount, i.e. your fractional investment. Information is for illustrative purposes only. Actual amounts may vary. All investment involves risk.

Start investing with fractional shares today

Sign up in minutes to start buying pieces of your favourite stocks, commission-free.

FAQs

What is a fractional share?

A fractional share is a piece of one share of a stock or ETF. It allows you to invest by a specific dollar amount instead of needing to afford a full share. You get real ownership, just in a smaller slice.

How do I buy fractional shares?

You simply place an order for the dollar amount you want to invest. We handle the rest, buying full shares and giving you the piece that matches your amount. It’s a simple way to get real ownership instantly.

Are there extra fees for buying fractional shares?

No. Trading fractional shares is commission-free, just like trading full shares on Wealthsimple.

Which stocks and ETFs can I buy fractionally?

Thousands of Canadian and U.S. stocks and ETFs are eligible for fractional trading. You can check for the "fractional shares" label on any stock or ETF page in the app.

Do I still get dividends with fractional shares?

Yes. You'll receive dividend payments proportional to the fraction of the share you own. For example, if you own half a share, you'll get half the dividend.

Can I transfer my fractional shares from another brokerage?

Fractional shares can't be transferred directly between institutions. If you decide to move your account, your fractional shares would need to be sold first.

How does Wealthsimple have $0 commission on trading stocks & ETFs when other brokerages charge up to $10/trade?

We’re able to offer commission-free trades because we’ve built a low-cost, digital-first brokerage powered by technology. And executing trades actually costs very little for brokerages, so we don't think it's fair to charge our clients big trading commissions.

For our list of fees, including foreign exchange fees for USD trades, see here.