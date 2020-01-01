Get the same award-winning Wealthsimple features in a portfolio that advances socially responsible initiatives.
Invest in socially responsible initiatives across the globe, so you can be well-diversified while helping build the world you want.
We invest your money across the entire stock market using low-fee exchange traded funds (ETFs) that are carefully screened and weighted for environmental and social impact, as well as for performance.
Here's what a typical portfolio looks like:
Over $5B and counting - More than 175,000 people trust over $5 billion with Wealthsimple companies
Everything is encrypted - We use state-of-the-art data encryption when handling your financial information and two-factor authentication (2FA) protection
Insurance and protection - All of our accounts have standard insolvency and deposit protection
Powerful backing - Wealthsimple is backed by $265M in investment from some of the world's largest financial institutions
Wealthsimple's SRI portfolios contain the following ETFs:
|ETF
|Symbol
|Description
|iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF
|CRBN
|Global stocks with a lower carbon exposure than the broader market
|PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio
|PZD
|Cleantech innovators in the developed world
|iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF
|XEN
|Canadian stocks, excluding companies with a poor social responsibility record based on broad ESG criteria
|Vident International Equity Fund
|VIDI
|Developed and emerging economies with sustainable growth, based on criteria such as human rights and low corruption
|BMO Mid Federal Bond Index
|ZFM
|Fixed-income exposure via Canadian government bonds, in order to optimize for risk
Wealthsimple charges the same management fees for SRI portfolios as non-SRI portfolios (0.5% on the your first $100,000 and 0.4% after that). However, the fees charged by the firms that manage the ETFs are modestly higher than the fees for regular ETFs - a weighted average of 0.25% to 0.40%, compared with 0.1% to 0.2% for standard Wealthsimple portfolios. There's a good reason for a higher fee: someone smart needs to screen for the most socially responsible companies by combing through reams of data and designing cutting-edge analysis tools.
Investor type: Our Growth portfolios range from 75-90% equity and are designed for an individual with medium-to-high risk tolerance. If you can bear market fluctuations with relative ease and understand that there can be short-term periods of poor performance, this portfolio is for you.
Performance: We've modelled an 80% equity portfolio below. This portfolio has grown by a cumulative 21.9% (net of fees) since it was launch on March 24, 2016 to January 31, 2019.
|Period
|Performance
|1m
|5.3%
|3m
|4.1%
|6m
|-3.2%
|1yr
|-1.6%
|Inception
|23.4%
|Inception (annualized)
|7.4%
|Year
|Performance
|2016
|9.0%
|2017
|13.0%
|2018
|-4.7%
|2019
|5.3%
Breakdown: To see the full list of the funds your portfolio will be invested in, click here.
Investor type: Our balanced portfolios are suitable for an investor with low-to-medium risk tolerance. If you are relatively cautious with your capital but are willing to seek a return commensurate with reasonable risk, this portfolio is for you.
Performance: We've modelled a 50% equity portfolio below. This portfolio has grown by a cumulative 12.0% (net of fees) since it was launched on March 24, 2016 to November 30, 2018.
|Period
|Performance
|1m
|3.6%
|3m
|4.2%
|6m
|-0.7%
|1yr
|0.7%
|Inception
|14.2%
|Inception (annualized)
|4.6%
|Year
|Performance
|2016
|4.9%
|2017
|7.4%
|2018
|-2.2%
|2019
|3.2%
Breakdown: To see the full list of the funds your portfolio will be invested in, click here.
Investor type: Our Conservative portfolios have around 30% equity allocation. These have been designed for for a conservative investor desiring a slightly larger equity component. If you prefer stability and a modest return, this portfolio is for you. You should be willing to accept that there are short-term market fluctuations but also hold a long-term perspective.
Performance: We've modelled a 35% equity portfolio below. This portfolio has grown by a cumulative 7.6% (net of fees) since it was launch on March 24, 2016 to November 30, 2018.
|Period
|Performance
|1m
|2.7%
|3m
|4.0%
|6m
|0.7%
|1yr
|2.4%
|Inception
|9.8%
|Inception (annualized)
|3.2%
|Year
|Performance
|2016
|3.0%
|2017
|4.%
|2018
|-0.3%
|2019
|2.7%
Breakdown: To see the full list of the funds your portfolio will be invested in, click here.