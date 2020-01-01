Socially Responsible Investing

How we build your SRI portfolio

We invest your money across the entire stock market using low-fee exchange traded funds (ETFs) that are carefully screened and weighted for environmental and social impact, as well as for performance.

Here's what a typical portfolio looks like:

  • 18%
  • 13%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 70%
Risk Level
  • CRBN - Low Carbon
    Global stocks with a lower carbon exposure than the broader market
  • XEN - Environment
    Canadian stocks that prioritize environmental and social concerns
  • VIDI - Human Rights
    Global stocks with a positive record on human rights and corruption
  • PZD - Cleantech
    Cleantech innovators in the developed world
  • ZFM - Government Securities
    Canadian federal bonds with AAA rating

Wealthsimple's SRI portfolios contain the following ETFs:

ETFSymbolDescription
iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETFCRBNGlobal stocks with a lower carbon exposure than the broader market
PowerShares Cleantech PortfolioPZDCleantech innovators in the developed world
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXENCanadian stocks, excluding companies with a poor social responsibility record based on broad ESG criteria
Vident International Equity FundVIDIDeveloped and emerging economies with sustainable growth, based on criteria such as human rights and low corruption
BMO Mid Federal Bond IndexZFMFixed-income exposure via Canadian government bonds, in order to optimize for risk

Wealthsimple charges the same management fees for SRI portfolios as non-SRI portfolios (0.5% on the your first $100,000 and 0.4% after that). However, the fees charged by the firms that manage the ETFs are modestly higher than the fees for regular ETFs - a weighted average of 0.25% to 0.40%, compared with 0.1% to 0.2% for standard Wealthsimple portfolios. There's a good reason for a higher fee: someone smart needs to screen for the most socially responsible companies by combing through reams of data and designing cutting-edge analysis tools.

Investor type: Our Growth portfolios range from 75-90% equity and are designed for an individual with medium-to-high risk tolerance. If you can bear market fluctuations with relative ease and understand that there can be short-term periods of poor performance, this portfolio is for you.

Performance: We've modelled an 80% equity portfolio below. This portfolio has grown by a cumulative 21.9% (net of fees) since it was launch on March 24, 2016 to January 31, 2019.

PeriodPerformance
1m5.3%
3m4.1%
6m-3.2%
1yr-1.6%
Inception23.4%
Inception (annualized)7.4%
YearPerformance
20169.0%
201713.0%
2018-4.7%
20195.3%

Investor type: Our balanced portfolios are suitable for an investor with low-to-medium risk tolerance. If you are relatively cautious with your capital but are willing to seek a return commensurate with reasonable risk, this portfolio is for you.

Performance: We've modelled a 50% equity portfolio below. This portfolio has grown by a cumulative 12.0% (net of fees) since it was launched on March 24, 2016 to November 30, 2018.

PeriodPerformance
1m3.6%
3m4.2%
6m-0.7%
1yr0.7%
Inception14.2%
Inception (annualized)4.6%
YearPerformance
20164.9%
20177.4%
2018-2.2%
20193.2%

Investor type: Our Conservative portfolios have around 30% equity allocation. These have been designed for for a conservative investor desiring a slightly larger equity component. If you prefer stability and a modest return, this portfolio is for you. You should be willing to accept that there are short-term market fluctuations but also hold a long-term perspective.

Performance: We've modelled a 35% equity portfolio below. This portfolio has grown by a cumulative 7.6% (net of fees) since it was launch on March 24, 2016 to November 30, 2018.

PeriodPerformance
1m2.7%
3m4.0%
6m0.7%
1yr2.4%
Inception9.8%
Inception (annualized)3.2%
YearPerformance
20163.0%
20174.%
2018-0.3%
20192.7%

