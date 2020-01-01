Investor type: Our Growth portfolios range from 75-90% equity and are designed for an individual with medium-to-high risk tolerance. If you can bear market fluctuations with relative ease and understand that there can be short-term periods of poor performance, this portfolio is for you.

Performance: We've modelled an 80% equity portfolio below. This portfolio has grown by a cumulative 21.9% (net of fees) since it was launch on March 24, 2016 to January 31, 2019.

Period Performance 1m 5.3% 3m 4.1% 6m -3.2% 1yr -1.6% Inception 23.4% Inception (annualized) 7.4%

Year Performance 2016 9.0% 2017 13.0% 2018 -4.7% 2019 5.3%

