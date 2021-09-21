Wealthsimple charges the same management fees for SRI portfolios as non-SRI portfolios (0.5% on the your first $100,000 and 0.4% after that). However, the fees charged by the firms that manage the ETFs are modestly higher than the fees for regular ETFs - a weighted average of 0.23%, compared with 0.1% to 0.2% for standard Wealthsimple portfolios. There's a good reason for a higher fee: someone smart needs to screen for the most socially responsible companies by combing through reams of data. Wealthsimple collects a portion of that fee for managing the equity ETFs.