Socially Responsible Investing

Invest in a better world

Invest in a portfolio that maximizes returns, minimizes fees, and helps build a better world.

Invest according to your values

Invest in socially responsible companies across the globe, so you can maximize returns while helping build the world you want.

How we build your SRI portfolio

We invest your money across the entire stock market using our proprietary low-fee exchange traded funds (ETFs) that are carefully screened for environmental and social impact, while remaining as diversified as possible to maximize performance.

  • 15%WSRI
  • 15%WSRD
  • 70%Bonds & Gold

Adjust Risk level to see composition:Risk Level

ConservativeBalancedHigh Growth
  • WSRI
    Socially responsible companies in North America
  • WSRD
    Socially responsible companies in developed markets globally
  • Bonds & Gold
    Bonds and gold provide diversification against equity risk in the portfolio

We built a more responsible ETF

  • Most SRI portfolios pick the “least bad” companies in problematic industries. We take those industries out of the equation.

  • We eliminate the top 25% carbon-emitters in each industry — so our funds have a lower carbon footprint without compromising diversification

  • Every company in our fund has 25%, or at least 3, women on their board of directors

Meet our money experts

  • Honest - We're what's called a fiduciary. That means we're obligated to give you actionable feedback that's in your best interest, not ours. Schedule a portfolio review.

  • Human - We're loved for our technology. But we also have smart people to answer any questions or give advice when you need it.

  • Experienced - Our advisors have thousands of hours of experience advising seasoned, high-net-worth investors, and folks just starting out.

  • Over $10B and counting - More than 1 million Canadians trust over $10 billion with Wealthsimple companies

  • Everything is encrypted - We use state-of-the-art data encryption when handling your financial information and two-factor authentication (2FA) protection

  • Insurance and protection - All of our accounts have standard insolvency and deposit protection

  • Powerful backing - Wealthsimple is backed by over $1 billion in investment from some of the world's most notable investors

We keep your money safe

FAQs

Wealthsimple's SRI portfolios contain the following ETFs:

ETFSymbolDescription
North America SRI EquitiesWSRICanadian and American stocks that do not violate social and environmental values
Developed Market SRI EquitiesWSRDEuropean, Australian, and Asian stocks that do not violate social and environmental values
Canadian Federal BondsZFLLong term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the Government of Canada
Canadian Provincial BondsZMPDebt securities issued by Canadian provinces
GoldGLDMShares tracking the value of physical gold bars held in London vaults

Wealthsimple charges the same management fees for SRI portfolios as non-SRI portfolios (0.5% on the your first $100,000 and 0.4% after that). However, the fees charged by the firms that manage the ETFs are modestly higher than the fees for regular ETFs - a weighted average of 0.23%, compared with 0.1% to 0.2% for standard Wealthsimple portfolios. There's a good reason for a higher fee: someone smart needs to screen for the most socially responsible companies by combing through reams of data. Wealthsimple collects a portion of that fee for managing the equity ETFs.

Last Updated: September 21, 2021

