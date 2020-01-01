We use state of the art security to protect your data. We encrypt all information transmitted between your browser and our web servers. We use it to keep your account information safe including passwords and personal information.

What do you do with my bank information? Your bank login credentials are never stored with us. Using the same encryption as your bank, your transactional and personal data is securely encrypted with both hardware and software encryption.

Why do you need my financial information? We check your balance twice a month to check for any excess above the balance you set. The first check is to send you a reminder email two days before the Overflow deposit, and the second balance check is to ensure that your balance between the email and the scheduled deposit hasn't changed. If your bank account falls under the excess in those two days, we won't make an Overflow deposit.

How do you access and use my bank account balance? Overflow accesses your linked bank account on a monthly basis. We use this information to check if you're over the balance you check and deposit the excess amount into your Wealthsimple account. We do not, and will never, sell your transaction data.