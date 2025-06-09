Banking in Canada for Newcomers
A guide to opening accounts, building credit, and growing your money — from your first day in Canada to long-term financial goals.
Canadian finances 101
Canada's financial system is stable, regulated, and pretty easy to navigate once you know the basics — here's a quick rundown of what you'll come across.
Chequing account
Your everyday account for spending, paying bills, and receiving your paycheque. Think of it as your money's home base.
Savings account
A place to set money aside and earn interest on it over time. Good for goals or your emergency fund.
Direct deposit
A way to receive payments — like your pay — directly into your account, without a cheque. Most employers in Canada use this.
Interac e-Transfer®
How Canadians send money to each other digitally. Fast, secure, and works between most Canadian accounts.
SIN (Social Insurance Number)
A 9-digit number issued by the Government of Canada. You'll need one to work legally in Canada and to open certain types of accounts, like a TFSA or RRSP. You can apply for a SIN through Service Canada.
How to open an account in Canada
It's simpler than you'd expect. Most newcomers can get started with only a couple pieces of identification. One proof of address and one photo ID — no credit history needed. You can even open an account before you arrive, so you're ready from day one.
Building credit in Canada as a newcomer
Canadian lenders can't see your credit history from back home. But building a new one is more straightforward than it sounds.
Secured credit cards
A deposit sets your limit.
Responsible card use
Pay on time, every time.
Credit builders
Products made to grow scores.
TFSA, FHSA, RRSP: Three accounts worth knowing about
Canada has some powerful tax-sheltered accounts — and as a newcomer, knowing which one to open first can make a big difference.
RRSP
TFSA
FHSA
|Purpose
|Saving for retirement, tax-deferred and tax-deductible
|Tax-free growth
|Saving for a first property
|When can you open
|As soon as you get here, you just need a social insurance number (SIN), and Canadian resident status
|As soon as you get here, you just need to be 18 or older, have a SIN, and Canadian resident status
|As soon as you get here, you just need to be 18 or older, have a SIN, and Canadian resident status, and are a first-time home-buyer
|When can you start contributing
|The year after your first income year in Canada
|Immediately
|Immediately
Investing in Canada as a newcomer
Getting started with investing here is more accessible than you might think — and you don't need a lot of money to begin.
You have two main options: a managed portfolio, where experts handle the investments for you, or a self-directed account, where you choose and buy your own ETFs and stocks.
Where you hold your investments matters too. Registered accounts come with tax advantages, while a non-registered account gives you more flexibility with no contribution limits.
Your new start starts here
No monthly fees, no credit history required — just a mobile everyday account that's ready the moment you are.
Banking in Canada for newcomers: your questions answered
How can a newcomer open a chequing account in Canada?
How can a newcomer open a chequing account in Canada?
If you want to open an account with Wealthsimple, you can typically do it online in minutes. You'll need a valid passport and immigration documents to get started. No credit history required.
What documents do I need to open a chequing account in Canada as an immigrant?
What documents do I need to open a chequing account in Canada as an immigrant?
In most cases, a valid passport and your immigration documents are all you need. You don't need a Canadian address or credit history. Check our full guide for a complete list of accepted documents.
What is the best place for newcomers to Canada to do their banking?
What is the best place for newcomers to Canada to do their banking?
We might be biased, but we believe Wealthsimple is built for how Canadians actually live — including those who are just arriving. No monthly account fees, no credit history required, and you can open an account before you land. Ultimately, though, the decision is yours.
Can I open a Canadian chequing account before arriving in Canada?
Can I open a Canadian chequing account before arriving in Canada?
Yes. You can open an account online before you arrive in Canada, so your finances are ready from day one.
Do newcomers to Canada need a credit history to open a chequing account?
Do newcomers to Canada need a credit history to open a chequing account?
No. You don't need a Canadian credit history to open a chequing account. Your passport or immigration documents are enough to get started.
Can newcomers to Canada open a TFSA?
Can newcomers to Canada open a TFSA?
Yes, as long as you're 18 or older, a Canadian permanent resident, and have a valid Social Insurance Number (SIN) you can open a TFSA. The year you establish Canadian residency is the first year your TFSA contribution room starts to accumulate.
What is the difference between a TFSA and RRSP for newcomers?
What is the difference between a TFSA and RRSP for newcomers?
A TFSA lets you save and invest money tax-free — your contribution room starts the year you become a Canadian resident. An RRSP is a retirement savings account where contributions are tax-deductible, but your room is based on earned income from the previous tax year. For most newcomers, a TFSA is the simpler place to start, but you can decide which suits your needs.
When can a new immigrant contribute to an RRSP in Canada?
When can a new immigrant contribute to an RRSP in Canada?
You can contribute to an RRSP once you have earned income in Canada and have filed a tax return. Your contribution room is 18% of your previous year's earned income, up to the annual limit. Most newcomers become eligible in their second year of filing taxes in Canada.