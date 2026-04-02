How to Start Investing in Canada as a Newcomer

Moving to a new country comes with a long list of things to figure out: housing, healthcare, banking, taxes. Somewhere on that list, usually near the bottom, is investing. But here's the thing — the sooner you start, the more time your money has to grow, and Canada offers some genuinely useful tools to help that happen.

The Canadian investment system works differently than what you might be used to. There are tax-advantaged accounts that don't exist in most countries, specific rules for newcomers, and a range of platforms that make getting started more accessible than it's ever been. This guide covers the accounts, investment types, costs, and step-by-step process to go from zero to invested.

What investing is and why it matters for newcomers

To start investing in Canada as a newcomer, you'll need a Social Insurance Number (SIN) and a Canadian bank account. You should also consider establishing a small emergency fund before you begin investing. From there, the process involves opening a tax-advantaged account like a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), picking an investment platform, and putting money into diversified investments like exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investing puts your money to work so it has the opportunity to grow over time, rather than just having it sit in a chequing account where the growth options are far more limited. Canada happens to be a particularly good place to do this: the financial system is stable, markets are well-regulated, and you get access to tax-advantaged accounts.

Here's the thing about starting early: even small amounts matter. $50 or $100 a month, invested consistently over decades, can grow into something substantial thanks to compounding. And those registered accounts? They're a genuine advantage worth using as soon as you're eligible.

Investment accounts in Canada

Before deciding what to invest in, you'll want to figure out where to hold those investments. In Canada, that comes down to registered versus non-registered accounts.

Registered accounts offer tax advantages, either tax-free growth, tax deductions, or both - but come with limits on how much you can contribute. Non-registered accounts don't have those tax perks, but they do come with no contribution limits and more flexibility.

Tax-Free Savings Account

A Tax-free Savings Account (TFSA) is a registered account where your contributions are made with ‘after income tax dollars’. Your investment growth and withdrawals are completely tax-free. You can take money out at any time, for any reason, without penalty. The amount you withdraw gets added back to your contribution room the following year. The government sets a maximum contribution amount for each year and any unused contribution room is automatically carried over for you to take advantage of in the following tax year.

One important detail for newcomers: TFSA contribution room only accumulates during years you're a Canadian resident. If you arrived in 2026, you'd have $7,000 in room for the year. You would then start to carry over unused contribution room from 2026 onward.

To open a TFSA, you'll need to be at least 18 (or the age of majority in your province), a Canadian resident, and have a valid SIN. Permanent residents, temporary workers, and international students all qualify.

Registered Retirement Savings Plan

A Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) is designed to help you save for your retirement. Contributions can be made with ‘before income tax dollars’ and reduce your taxable income in the year you make them. Your investments grow tax-deferred until you withdraw, ideally in retirement when your income and tax rate are lower.

You'll need to have earned income in Canada and filed a Canadian income tax return to build your RRSP contribution room. The contribution limit is currently 18% of your previous year's earned income, up to the annual maximum set by the government ($33,810 for 2026).

Depending on your income and tax bracket, a TFSA could make more sense to prioritize. The benefit of an RRSP's tax deduction becomes more valuable when income and tax brackets are higher. Your first calendar year of earnings in Canada will set your contribution limit for the following tax year, so until you’ve earned income in a calendar year, you won't be able to contribute to an RRSP.

First Home Savings Account

The First Home Savings Account (FHSA) combines the advantages of both the TFSA and RRSP, specifically for first-time home buyers. Contributions can be made with ‘before income tax dollars’ and are tax-deductible (like an RRSP), plus qualifying withdrawals used for a home purchase are completely tax-free (like a TFSA).

You can contribute up to $8,000 per year, with a lifetime limit of $40,000. The account can stay open for up to 15 years.

If buying a home in Canada is part of your plan, the FHSA is worth opening as soon as you're eligible. To open an FHSA, you'll need to be at least 18 (or the age of majority in your province), a Canadian resident, and have a valid SIN. You also cannot have had ownership of a residence, anywhere in the world, in the current calendar year or four years prior.

Registered Education Savings Plan

A Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is for saving toward a child's post-secondary education. Investment growth is tax-deferred, and withdrawals are taxed in the hands of the student, who typically has little income, making withdrawals largely tax-free in practice.

The added benefit of an RESP is the Canada Education Savings Grant (CESG): the government matches 20% of your annual contributions, up to $500 per year, with a lifetime grant limit of $7,200 per child. If you don't contribute enough to receive $500 in a given year, you can carry forward that grant room into future years. Any adult (someone over the age of 18) can open an RESP for a child, but you need a SIN to do so.

Non-registered investment account

A non-registered account has no contribution limits, no tax advantages, and no restrictions on withdrawals. You can invest any amount, anytime. All you need is a SIN to open an account.

The trade-off is that investment income, including capital gains, dividends, and interest, is taxable in the year it's earned or realized. Non-registered accounts are typically used after registered account contributions are maximized.

Compare investment accounts in Canada

Account type Tax treatment Contribution limit Ideal for TFSA Tax-free growth and withdrawals $7,000/year (2026), $109,000 lifetime Flexible savings, any goal RRSP Tax-deferred; taxed on withdrawal 18% of income, max $33,810 (2026) Retirement, higher earners FHSA Tax-deductible contributions, tax-free withdrawals $8,000/year, $40,000 lifetime First home purchase RESP Tax-deferred; taxed in student's hands $50,000 lifetime per child Children's education Non-registered Taxable None After registered accounts are full

Types of investments available in Canada

Once you've chosen an account, you'll need to decide what assets to put inside it. Here are the main options, roughly ordered from lower to higher risk.

Bonds and GICs

Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) are fixed-term deposits offered by Canadian banks and credit unions. They guarantee your principal amount plus a set interest rate, making them one of the lowest risk investment options if held to maturity and within deposit insurance limits.

Bonds are loans made to governments or corporations in exchange for regular interest payments and return of principal at maturity. They carry slightly more risk than GICs but typically offer higher returns. Both work well for short-term goals or the conservative portion of a portfolio.

Exchange-traded funds

ETFs are baskets of securities, such as stocks, bonds, or both, that trade on a stock exchange like a single stock. Buying one ETF gives you instant exposure to dozens or hundreds of investments.

ETFs are a good option for newcomers for a few reasons:

Built-in diversification: a single all-in-one ETF can serve as an entire portfolio

Low fees: index ETFs often charge under 0.25% annually

Easy to trade: you can buy and sell them like individual stocks

Stocks

Stocks represent ownership shares in individual companies. When the company grows, the value of your shares may increase, and companies may pay dividends.

The potential returns are higher than ETFs or bonds, but so is the risk. Individual companies can lose significant value or fail entirely. Stock purchases require a little more research, time, and comfort with volatility than ETFs.

Mutual funds

Mutual funds are professionally managed pools of investor money used to buy a diversified mix of securities. They're widely available at traditional banks.

The catch is that actively managed mutual funds typically charge higher fees. Management expense ratios (MERs) of 1.5% to 2.5% are common at Canadian banks, and those fees compound over time, reducing long-term returns.

How much investing costs in Canada

Fees are one of the most overlooked factors in long-term investing. A 1% difference in annual fees can cost tens of thousands of dollars over a 30-year investment horizon.

Here's what to watch for:

Management expense ratio (MER): the annual percentage fee charged by a fund, deducted automatically from returns

Trading commissions: a fee charged per transaction when you buy or sell investments

Account fees: some platforms charge annual or monthly maintenance fees

Foreign exchange fees: relevant when buying U.S.-listed investments with Canadian dollars, often adding 1.5% to 2% per transaction

How investments are taxed in Canada

Tax treatment depends on two things: the type of account your investment is held in, and the type of income it generates.

Registered accounts (TFSA, RRSP, FHSA) shelter your investments from tax, which is why choosing the right account matters. In non-registered accounts, you'll pay tax on investment income, though different types of income are taxed differently:

Capital gains : profit from selling an investment for more than you paid; only a portion is included in taxable income

Canadian dividends: receive preferential tax treatment through the dividend tax credit

Interest income: fully taxable at your marginal tax rate

Foreign income: dividends and interest from foreign investments are taxed as regular income

If you hold investments in your home country, those may require reporting to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). Foreign asset reporting requirements can apply for assets over $100,000. For cross-border situations, consulting a tax professional is worth considering.

How to start investing in Canada

Once you understand your options, getting started is more straightforward than it might seem.

1. Set your financial goals

Your goals determine everything else: your timeline, your risk tolerance, and which accounts to use. Are you saving for a home? Retirement? Your child's education?

Short-term goals, like an emergency fund or home down payment, call for capital preservation. GICs and high-interest savings work well here. Long-term goals (5+ years), like retirement, can tolerate more volatility over time, so ETFs and stocks could be a good option.

2. Understand your risk tolerance

Risk tolerance is your ability and willingness to accept fluctuations in the value of your investments in exchange for potential higher returns.

Factors that influence risk tolerance include your investment timeline, financial stability, and personal comfort with seeing your portfolio drop temporarily. Most investment platforms include a short questionnaire when you open an account to help match you with an appropriate portfolio.

3. Choose the right investment account

Here's a practical framework:

Buying a home in the next 15 years? Open an FHSA first (if eligible), then a TFSA

Focused on retirement? RRSP if you're in a higher tax bracket; TFSA if income is lower

Saving for a child's education? RESP

Already maximized registered accounts? Non-registered account

You don't have to choose one. Many investors hold multiple account types simultaneously.

4. Pick an investment platform

There are two main types of platforms:

Traditional banks: in-person support, wide product range, but typically higher fees

Online brokerages (self-directed and managed): lower fees, commission-free trading available. Self-directed means you make your own decisions, whereas managed your portfolios are handled for you.

5. Fund your account and begin investing

Open an investment account, link a Canadian bank account, transfer funds, and make your first investment.

Starting with a small amount is far better than waiting until you have a large sum. Many platforms support pre-authorized contributions, which are automatic recurring transfers that help to keep your investment contributions consistent, no matter the amount.

Self-directed vs. managed investing

Once you've chosen a platform, you'll decide how hands-on you want to be.

Self-directed investing means you choose your own investments, decide when to buy and sell, and manage your own portfolio. It's well-suited to investors who enjoy learning about markets and want full control. The risk is emotional decision-making, like panic-selling during downturns or chasing hot stocks.

Managed investing, sometimes known as robo-advisors, is offered on digital platforms that use algorithms to build and automatically rebalance a diversified portfolio of ETFs based on your risk profile and asset allocation. You answer a short questionnaire, the platform recommends a portfolio, and it manages everything automatically. Fees are higher than pure DIY but significantly lower than traditional bank mutual funds.

For many people, robo-advisors offer an appealing combination: no investment knowledge required, no time commitment, and no emotional decision-making.

Tips for newcomers investing in Canada

A few principles that serve any newcomer investor well.

Start small and invest regularly. Dollar-cost averaging, which means investing a fixed amount at regular intervals, reduces the impact of market volatility. You buy more units when prices are low and fewer when prices are high, averaging out your cost over time.

Diversify your portfolio. Spreading investments across different asset classes, geographies, and sectors reduces the risk that any single investment's poor performance will significantly damage your overall portfolio.

Keep your fees low. Compare MERs before choosing a fund. Favour index ETFs over actively managed mutual funds where possible. Use platforms with no trading commissions.

Focus on the long term. Markets fluctuate, and short-term drops are normal, not a signal to sell. The biggest risk for new investors isn't market volatility; it's reacting emotionally to short-term drops by selling at a loss.