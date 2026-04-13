You might have had a perfect credit score back home — years of on-time payments, a solid relationship with your bank, maybe even a mortgage paid off. None of that matters here. Canadian credit bureaus don't recognise foreign credit history, which means you're starting from zero.

The system isn't personal, but it can feel that way when you're denied a phone plan or an apartment because you don't have a Canadian credit file yet. This guide covers how credit scores work in Canada, the credit products available to newcomers, and the specific steps to build a strong credit history from scratch.

Why credit matters when you move to Canada

To build credit in Canada as a newcomer, start by getting a Social Insurance Number (SIN), then open a Canadian bank account and apply for a credit card designed for people without Canadian credit history — either a secured card or a newcomer credit card. From there, use the card for small purchases, pay your balance in full each month, and keep your credit utilization low.

Credit affects more of daily life in Canada than you might expect:

Renting an apartment: landlords often run credit checks before approving tenants

Getting a cell phone plan: carriers may require a deposit without established credit

Applying for loans or mortgages: lenders use credit scores to set eligibility and interest rates

Some job applications: certain employers review credit as part of background checks

The upside? Building credit here is straightforward once you understand how the system works. And the habits you establish now will pay off for years.

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What is a credit score

A credit score is a three-digit number — ranging from 300 to 900 in Canada — that represents how reliably you manage borrowed money. Lenders, landlords, and sometimes employers use this number to assess risk before making decisions about you.

Two credit bureaus track credit in Canada: Equifax and TransUnion. Each bureau calculates scores slightly differently, so your score may vary between the two. That's normal.

One common misconception worth clearing up: newcomers don't start at 300 (the lowest possible score). A score of 300 indicates a poor credit history — missed payments, defaults, accounts in collections. As a newcomer, you simply don't have a credit file yet. That's different from having a bad score, though it can still create obstacles until you build a track record.

How credit scores work in Canada

Credit bureaus evaluate five factors when calculating your score. Understanding what they're watching helps you make smarter decisions from day one.

Payment history

Payment history is the single most influential factor. Do you pay your bills on time, every time? One missed payment can negatively affect your score and remain on your credit report for up to 7 years. On the flip side, payment history is the factor you have the most immediate control over.

Credit utilization

Credit utilization refers to the percentage of your available credit that you're currently using. If you have a credit card with a $1,000 limit and you're carrying a $700 balance, your utilization is 70%.

Keeping utilization low signals to lenders that you're not over-relying on borrowed money. A commonly cited guideline is to stay below 30–35% of your total credit limit. Here's something that surprises people: high utilization can hurt your score even if you pay your balance in full each month, because bureaus may capture a snapshot of your balance mid-cycle before you've paid it down.

Length of credit history

The longer your credit history, the more data lenders have to assess your reliability. Newcomers are at a disadvantage here because their Canadian credit file is brand new — which is exactly why starting early matters. The longer you have an account open for, the more history there is to assess. If you open an account when you arrive and choose to open another at a later point that’s ok, but closing the older account could shorten your credit history, so keeping it open (even if unused) is generally a good idea.

Types of credit accounts

Having a mix of credit types — a credit card, a car loan, a line of credit — can positively influence your score over time. That said, don't open multiple accounts just to diversify. Taking on credit you don't genuinely need creates more risk than benefit.

New credit inquiries

When a lender checks your credit to approve an application, it triggers what's called a hard inquiry, which can lower your score slightly. Checking your own score, on the other hand, is a soft inquiry and doesn't affect anything.

Too many hard inquiries in a short period can signal financial distress to lenders. Spacing out credit applications helps avoid this red flag.

How to get a Social Insurance Number

Before you can apply for any credit product in Canada, you'll need a Social Insurance Number (SIN). This nine-digit identifier is required for working in Canada, opening most bank accounts, and accessing government programs.

You can apply for a SIN in person at a Service Canada Centre or online through the Government of Canada website. You'll typically need valid immigration documents and proof of identity — the full list of required documents is available on the Service Canada website.

Credit cards for newcomers with no credit history

Traditional unsecured credit cards typically require an existing Canadian credit history, which creates a catch-22: you need credit to get credit. Fortunately, options exist for people who are trying to build their credit in Canada.

Secured credit cards

A secured credit card requires a refundable cash deposit, which typically becomes your credit limit. If you deposit $500, your limit is $500.

Why do lenders offer secured cards? The deposit reduces their risk, making approval accessible to people with no credit history. Secured cards report to the credit bureaus the same way regular cards do, so responsible use builds your credit history just as effectively. Over time, as your credit improves, you may qualify to upgrade to an unsecured card and have your deposit returned.

Newcomer credit card offers from Canadian banks

Several major Canadian financial institutions offer credit card programs specifically designed for newcomers. Many of these programs waive the Canadian credit history requirement and may offer credit limits of up to $15,000 for eligible applicants, depending on income and immigration status.

Newcomer programs typically require proof of immigration status — a permanent resident card, confirmation of permanent residence, or a valid work or study permit.

Credit-builder programs

Alternatives to credit cards exist as well. Credit-builder loans, for example, hold the loan amount in an account and release it once you've repaid the loan — building your credit history in the process.

Another option: becoming an authorized user on a trusted person's credit card account. If the primary cardholder's account activity is reported to the credit bureaus under your name, it can contribute to your credit history. However, this isn't guaranteed — confirm with the card issuer before relying on this approach.

Credit product Deposit required Typical credit limit Ideal for Secured credit card Yes Equal to deposit People new to credit with savings available Newcomer credit card No Varies by program Recent immigrants with proof of immigration status Credit-builder loan Varies Loan amount held in account People wanting to build credit without a card

Steps to build your credit score

Building credit takes time and consistency. There are no shortcuts. But the process itself is straightforward.

1. Apply for a newcomer or secured credit card

This is typically the first step. You'll generally need your SIN, proof of address, and immigration documents (permanent resident card, work permit, or study permit). Some newcomer programs allow applications before you've established any Canadian credit history.

2. Make small purchases each month

Use your card regularly for everyday purchases — groceries, transit, streaming subscriptions. Regular activity demonstrates responsible credit use to the bureaus. The key is to spend only what you can afford to pay off in full.

3. Pay your balance in full and on time

On-time payment is the single most important credit-building habit. Paying in full avoids interest charges and keeps your utilization low.

Setting up automatic payments or calendar reminders helps ensure you never miss a due date. If you can't pay in full one month, paying at least the minimum protects your score — though carrying a balance means you'll incur interest.

4. Keep your credit utilization low

Keep your balance well below your credit limit. Avoid maxing out your card even if you plan to pay it off — high utilization can hurt your score even temporarily. Staying below 30–35% of your available credit is a commonly cited guideline.

5. Avoid applying for too much credit at once

Multiple credit applications in a short period generate multiple hard inquiries, which can lower your score. Lenders may also interpret frequent applications as a sign of financial distress. Space out applications and apply for credit only when you genuinely need it.

How to check your credit score in Canada

Checking your own credit score is free and doesn't affect your credit — it's considered a soft inquiry. Regular monitoring helps you track progress and catch errors or signs of fraud early.

Equifax: offers free credit reports and scores through their website

TransUnion: provides free access to credit scores online

Some financial apps and banks: may offer free credit score monitoring as a built-in feature

Equifax and TransUnion may show slightly different scores — this is normal. Check both periodically. And review the full credit report (not just the score) for errors. If you spot inaccuracies, you can dispute them directly with the credit bureau.

Common credit mistakes newcomers should avoid

Navigating an unfamiliar financial system means mistakes happen. Here are the most preventable ones.

Missing payment due dates

One missed payment can negatively impact your score and stay on your report for years. Automatic payments or calendar reminders help ensure you never miss a due date.

Maxing out your credit limit

High credit utilization hurts your score even if you pay the balance off in full at the end of the month. The bureaus may capture a snapshot of your balance mid-cycle, before you pay it down.

Applying for multiple cards at once

Each application triggers a hard inquiry. Multiple inquiries in a short period can lower your score and signal financial distress to lenders.

Ignoring errors on your credit report

Errors — incorrect balances, accounts you don't recognise, wrong personal information — can unfairly lower your score. Review your report from both Equifax and TransUnion regularly and dispute any inaccuracies directly with the bureau.

How long it takes to build credit in Canada

Credit history builds gradually through consistent, responsible behaviour. There's no shortcut, but here's a general sense of the timeline:

Opening a credit file: happens relatively quickly once you have an active credit product

Seeing a score appear: typically within a few months of consistent use

Building a "good" score: often takes 1 to 2 years of responsible behaviour

Building an excellent score: takes longer, as length of credit history is a significant factor

The timeline varies depending on how many credit products you have, how consistently you pay on time, and how you manage utilization. Don't be discouraged by slow early progress — the habits you establish now compound over time.

Build your financial future in Canada

Building credit is one piece of a broader financial foundation. Managing money in a new country involves more than credit: budgeting, saving and investing are all part of long-term financial health.