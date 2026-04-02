How to Open a Bank Account in Canada as a Newcomer

Landing in a new country comes with a to-do list that can feel endless — and somewhere near the top, right after finding a place to sleep, is opening a bank account. It's one of those things that unlocks everything else: getting paid, paying rent, building credit.

The process is more straightforward than you might expect. Here's what you'll need, how to choose between your options, and how to get your account open — sometimes before you even arrive.

Who qualifies as a newcomer in Canada

Newcomers can open a Canadian bank account — often before arriving — using a passport and immigration documents like a permanent resident (PR) card or work permit.

So who counts as a "newcomer" exactly? Canadian banks and financial institutions typically use the term for anyone who has arrived in Canada within the past 3 to 5 years, though the exact window varies by institution. To open a personal bank account, you'll need to be 18 or older and reside in Canada.

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Four main categories of newcomers qualify:

Permanent residents: people with a Confirmation of Permanent Residence (COPR) or PR card

Foreign workers: people holding a valid Canadian work permit (IMM 1442)

International students: people with a valid study permit

Refugees: people with refugee protection status documentation

One thing worth noting: eligibility for newcomer programs — like fee waivers or promotional offers — may differ from basic account eligibility. Some programs require arrival within the past 12 months, while others extend to 48 months or 5 years.

What documents you need to open a bank account in Canada

Canadian banks require identity verification and proof of immigration status. The exact requirements vary slightly by institution, so confirming before your appointment is a good idea.

Document type Examples Photo ID Passport, home-country driver's licence Immigration status COPR, PR card, work permit (IMM 1442), study permit, refugee documents Proof of address Lease agreement, utility bill, official letter Optional Social Insurance Number (SIN)

Government-issued photo identification

A passport is the most universally accepted document across all Canadian financial institutions. Some banks also accept a driver's licence from your home country when presented alongside your passport. Original documents are required — photocopies won't work.

Proof of your immigration status

The specific document depends on your immigration category: COPR, PR card, work permit (IMM 1442), study permit, or refugee protection documents. The bank will verify that your document is valid and current.

Proof of address in Canada

Banks may ask for a utility bill, lease agreement, or an official letter showing a Canadian address. That said, many banks are flexible for newcomers who have just arrived. Acceptable alternatives may include a letter from an employer, a university acceptance letter, or a letter from a settlement agency.

Social Insurance Number — do you need one?

A Social Insurance Number (SIN) is a 9-digit number issued by the Government of Canada, used to identify individuals for tax and government benefit purposes. Here's the thing: you don't actually need a SIN to open a basic chequing or saving account.

However, you will need a SIN to:

Open any bank account that earns interest, such as a savings or interest earning chequing account (the bank has to report interest income to the Canada Revenue Agency)

Open registered accounts like a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP)

To get a SIN, apply at a Service Canada location in person. Eligible newcomers — permanent residents, work permit holders, and study permit holders — can apply as soon as they arrive. If you don't have one yet, you can open a basic account and add your SIN later.

What to do first when you land — a banking checklist

The first days after arrival can feel overwhelming. Here's a quick-reference checklist:

Get a Canadian SIM card and phone number — most banks require one for account setup and security verification Secure a Canadian address (even temporary) — a letter from a hostel, shelter, or family member may be accepted Gather your immigration documents (COPR, PR card, work permit, or study permit) Apply for your SIN at a Service Canada location Choose a bank and book an appointment or start an online application Open your chequing account and set up online banking Apply for a newcomer credit card to begin building your Canadian credit history

Steps 1 through 4 can happen in parallel — they don't need to be completed in strict order.

How to open a newcomer bank account step by step

1. Gather your required documents

Before visiting a branch or starting an online application, prepare the documents covered above. Making digital copies of everything can be helpful if an online application requires uploads.

2. Choose the right financial institution and account type

When comparing where to start your banking journey, consider newcomer program availability, ATM accessibility, fee waivers, digital banking features, and language support.

A chequing account is the standard starting point for daily banking in Canada — deposits, withdrawals, bill payments, and debit card use. A savings account can be added later to set money aside and earn interest (although some chequing accounts can do this too).

3. Book an appointment or start an online application

Most major Canadian banks allow appointment booking online or by phone. Some banks allow newcomers to complete the full application online.

4. Complete your application and verify your identity

You'll fill out forms, provide original documents, and answer questions about your banking needs. For online applications, identity verification may be completed via video call or may require a follow-up in-branch visit to activate the account.

5. Fund your account and set up banking features

You can make an initial deposit with cash, a domestic bank transfer, or an international wire transfer. From there, you can arrange direct deposit for paycheques.

Can you open a Canadian bank account before arriving?

Yes — several Canadian banks allow newcomers to begin the account opening process from abroad. You start the application online or by phone while still in your home country.

The benefit? Having an account ready before you land means you can receive funds, pay for accommodation, and access money immediately upon arrival.

Digital banks typically require a Canadian address and phone number, so pre-arrival options are more limited for fintech alternatives.

What happens if you don't have a Canadian address yet?

Many newcomers arrive without a permanent address — staying in temporary accommodation, with family, or in a hotel. Most major banks have policies to accommodate this situation.

Acceptable alternatives to a utility bill or lease agreement may include:

A letter from a settlement agency or immigrant services organization

A letter from a university or college (for international students)

A letter from an employer confirming your Canadian work location

A letter from a family member or friend at whose address you are temporarily staying

In some cases, a hotel confirmation or temporary accommodation booking

Calling ahead or checking the bank's website to confirm what they'll accept is a good idea. Some banks may open the account with a temporary address and allow you to update it once you have a permanent one.

What is a newcomer banking program?

A newcomer banking program is a package of products, fee waivers, and promotional offers that Canadian banks create specifically for people who have recently immigrated to Canada.

Newcomer programs typically include:

Waived monthly account fees: usually for 1 to 2 years

Credit card access: without Canadian credit history

Reduced fees on international money transfers: helpful for moving money from your home country

Dedicated newcomer advisors: who may speak multiple languages

Welcome bonuses: cash offers for meeting certain conditions

One thing to keep in mind: newcomer programs are time-limited. Once the promotional period ends, standard fees and terms apply.

Banks for newcomers in Canada compared

Big Five banks with newcomer programs

Canada's five major banks — Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), Bank of Montreal (BMO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), and Scotiabank — all offer dedicated newcomer banking programs.

RBC: Newcomer Advantage program, which has historically included fee-free banking for the first year and a credit card with no Canadian credit history required

TD: New to Canada Banking Package, with online account opening and pre-arrival setup for newcomers from select countries

BMO: NewStart program, which has included fee waivers and international transfer benefits

CIBC: Smart Account for Newcomers, with the CIBC Smart Arrival pre-arrival program

Scotiabank: StartRight program, with multilingual support

Specific offers change frequently — always verify current terms directly with the bank. All Big Five banks are members of the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC), which protects eligible deposits up to $100,000.

Digital banks and modern alternatives

Digital-first banks and fintech options offer an alternative to traditional branch banking. Wealthsimple, for example, offers a high-interest chequing account with no monthly account fees — not a temporary waiver, but $0 monthly account fees permanently — plus app-based banking and a straightforward online application.

Digital banks may appeal to newcomers comfortable with app-based banking who want to avoid traditional fee structures. The trade-off: digital banks typically don't have physical branches, which may matter if you prefer in-person support during your first months in Canada.

What to look for when choosing your bank

Monthly fees: look for accounts with fee waivers for newcomers, and understand when fees kick in after the promotional period

Branch and ATM access: consider how often you'll want in-person services

Digital banking features: evaluate the mobile app and online banking tools

International money transfer options: check fees and supported countries

Language support: some banks offer service in dozens of languages

Credit card access: consider whether the bank offers a newcomer credit card

How to get a newcomer credit card

Canada uses a credit scoring system, and building a Canadian credit history is essential for future financial goals — renting an apartment, getting a mobile phone plan, financing a car, or applying for a mortgage. Newcomers may be able to get a credit card even without Canadian credit history, either with a secured card or a card based on immigration status and income instead.

Secured credit cards for newcomers

A secured credit card requires a security deposit (typically equal to your credit limit) held by the bank as collateral. Secured cards are designed for people with no credit history and function like a regular credit card for purchases.

Using a secured card responsibly — making purchases and paying the balance in full each month — builds a Canadian credit score over time. After demonstrating responsible use (typically 6 to 12 months), many banks will upgrade the account to an unsecured card and return the deposit.

Credit cards with no Canadian credit history required

Several major banks offer newcomer credit cards that don't require a security deposit or Canadian credit history — eligibility is based on immigration status and income instead. Initial credit limits are often lower, but may increase over time. Applying for a credit card at the same time as opening a bank account (as a bundle) may simplify the process.

Tips for building credit as a newcomer in Canada

Opening a bank account is the foundation, but building credit is what unlocks future financial opportunities. Canada has two credit bureaus — Equifax and TransUnion — and both track your credit history.

Start with a secured credit card: it's the most accessible entry point for newcomers with no Canadian credit history

Keep your credit utilization low: credit utilization is the percentage of your available credit that you're currently using — keeping it below 30% of your credit limit is generally considered healthy

Pay all your bills on time: payment history is the single most important factor in your Canadian credit score

Monitor your credit score regularly: you can check your score for free through services like Borrowell or Credit Karma, or request a free credit report directly from Equifax and TransUnion once per year

Start your financial life in Canada the right way

Opening a bank account is one of the first and most important steps in building a financial foundation in Canada — and the process is more straightforward than many newcomers expect. Gather your documents, choose a bank, open an account, apply for a credit card, and start building credit.

Once the basics are in place, you can also begin saving and investing. Registered accounts like a TFSA allow tax-free growth and are available to anyone with a SIN.

If you're looking for a bank account with no monthly fees — not a temporary waiver — Wealthsimple's high-interest chequing account charges $0 per month, permanently. It's a straightforward option for newcomers who want transparent, low-fee banking from day one.