IPO access
Get shares at IPO prices — before the market does
Getting in early used to be for the mega-rich. We’re bringing IPO access to every Canadian. No minimums.
No fees. No catch.
Discover the IPOs available to you
Enter the number of shares you want to buy
Get your shares on IPO day
Browse our list of initial public offerings (IPO) for access to companies about to go public.
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Browse our list of initial public offerings (IPO) for access to companies about to go public.
At this stage, you haven’t bought any shares yet — but you’ve expressed your interest. We’ll notify you the day of the IPO to confirm your order.
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At this stage, you haven’t bought any shares yet — but you’ve expressed your interest. We’ll notify you the day of the IPO to confirm your order.
If there’s more demand than available shares, we’ll allocate them based on a transparent process — you’ll know the details ahead of time. If you get shares, they’ll land in your Trade account.
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If there’s more demand than available shares, we’ll allocate them based on a transparent process — you’ll know the details ahead of time. If you get shares, they’ll land in your Trade account.
Companies that have recently gone public
Investing like the 1%, now for the 99%
FAQs
Let’s start with the basics. Who’s eligible for IPO access?
Let’s start with the basics. Who’s eligible for IPO access?
You are, if:
- You have an eligible Wealthsimple Trade account that’s in good standing
- You have enough cash — make sure it’s settled! — in your account to cover the shares you're requesting
- You’re not someone affiliated with the company or the financial services industry who may be restricted from participating in IPOs
All clients in Canada are able to access Canadian IPOs or American IPOs so long as they’re marketed in Canada by way of a prospectus.
How do I participate in an IPO?
How do I participate in an IPO?
Great question. First, you’ll need to access our up-to-date list of IPO offerings. It’s only on web for now, but it’s coming to our app soon. If you’re eligible, you can select an IPO and enter how many shares you want to buy — this is called a conditional offer to buy. (Also, important note: you can only have one open IPO bid per security.) At that point, your bid is submitted, and we'll reserve what you request with the money you have on hand. Sit back, relax, and keep a close eye on the news.
We’ll notify you once the IPO price is finalized. Your order to buy can be cancelled any time before the bidding deadline closes, and we’ll let you know about your deadline ahead of time.
How does Wealthsimple allocate IPO shares?
How does Wealthsimple allocate IPO shares?
If demand exceeds the shares Wealthsimple has available, allocations to clients are chosen through a transparent process that is disclosed in advance of each IPO, and may differ between IPOs. Clients may end up with all the shares they requested, some, or none. Clients will be notified of their allocation on the day of the IPO.
Allocating shares in this way ensures a fair process for everyone. If you don’t receive any shares — or not as many as you bid on — any of your unused cash will be released back to your account on the day of the IPO.
You can learn more about our allocation process (and IPO investing in general) in our help centre.
What’s IPO flipping? Do you have policies around it?
What’s IPO flipping? Do you have policies around it?
When you sell your IPO shares within 90 days, that’s called flipping. While you can sell in this window, there are real benefits to holding your shares. It allows you to build a history with us, meaning you’ll have access to future IPOs.
On the flip side (get it?), if you choose to sell your shares in your flip window, you won’t be able to participate in future IPOs with Wealthsimple.