Get shares at IPO prices — before the market does

Great question. First, you’ll need to access our up-to-date list of IPO offerings. It’s only on web for now, but it’s coming to our app soon. If you’re eligible, you can select an IPO and enter how many shares you want to buy — this is called a conditional offer to buy. (Also, important note: you can only have one open IPO bid per security.) At that point, your bid is submitted, and we'll reserve what you request with the money you have on hand. Sit back, relax, and keep a close eye on the news.

We’ll notify you once the IPO price is finalized. Your order to buy can be cancelled any time before the bidding deadline closes, and we’ll let you know about your deadline ahead of time.