Monthly Millionaire

You earn 1 entry for every $1 of net deposits. Net deposits are calculated as your total deposits and transfers into your Wealthsimple accounts, minus any withdrawals. For example, if you deposit $500 but withdraw $200, your net deposit would be $300, earning you 300 entries.

If you have a direct deposit set up, your entries are automatically doubled, so in the same example, you’d earn 600 entries instead.

Please note that not all withdrawals will count against your entries. The following transactions are exempt: