Monthly Millionaire
Buy in bulk. Become a millionaire.
We’re giving away a million dollars, every month
1. Register
You’ll receive 500 entries (once you open and fund a chequing account).
2. Save money to earn more entries
You can also refer friends and move your paycheque to maximize your chances.
3. Check back
We draw winners every week. Your entries will stack until the grand prize, then reset to 500 next month.
Monthly millionaire, weekly prizes
$25,000 | Week 1
$50,000 | Week 2
$100,000 | Week 3
$1,000,000 | Week 4
How to get as many entries as humanly possible
Register and fund a chequing account, get 500 entries
You’ll get 500 entries and stay registered month, after, month, after month.
+ 1 entry for each dollar you save
That’s calculated, “money in” minus “money out”. If that number is positive, that’s good news. Each dollar is an entry.
+ 1 entry for each dollar you transfer
Move money from another financial institution to Wealthsimple, and that counts too.
+ 5,000 entries for each friend you refer successfully
They just need to fund their first account with $100 within 30 days.
+ 2x total entries when you direct deposit your paycheque
So add up all the entries you’ve got, and double them once you’ve set up direct deposit. Your doubled entries will start in the first month a direct deposit is received.
Do all this to earn up to a maximum of 100,000 entries per month.
Ready for your chance to become a millionaire?
It all starts by registering now.
T&Cs apply. By providing your information you consent to receiving communications from Wealthsimple. You may withdraw consent at any time. By signing up, you agree to Wealthsimple’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Contact us at privacy@wealthsimple.com or 80 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON.
FAQs
Is Monthly Millionaire really happening every month?
Is Monthly Millionaire really happening every month?
Yes! Monthly Millionaire is an ongoing contest that runs every month. The June contest runs from May 28 to June 24, 2026, and the July contest begins June 25 — so there's no gap between periods. This means any eligible deposits, transfers, or referrals that don't land in time for the current month's draw can automatically roll over and count toward the next one, as long as you remain registered.
How will I know if I've won?
How will I know if I've won?
We draw winners every Thursday. Come back to the app to reveal whether you've won. You'll also receive an email notification if you're a winner.
How are net deposits calculated?
How are net deposits calculated?
You earn 1 entry for every $1 of net deposits. Net deposits are calculated as your total deposits and transfers into your Wealthsimple accounts, minus any withdrawals. For example, if you deposit $500 but withdraw $200, your net deposit would be $300, earning you 300 entries.
If you have a direct deposit set up, your entries are automatically doubled, so in the same example, you’d earn 600 entries instead.
Please note that not all withdrawals will count against your entries. The following transactions are exempt:
- Transfers between your own Wealthsimple accounts
- Payments with your Prepaid Mastercard
- Payments to a Wealthsimple Visa card, bill payments, or Pre-Authorized Debits (PADs)
- Margin debit balance withdrawals or borrowing against a portfolio line of credit
What deposits or transfers count?
What deposits or transfers count?
All account and activity types are eligible. Here are some examples:
Deposits from outside of Wealthsimple, including:
- Direct deposits
- Linked external bank account transfers
- Interac e-Transfer®
- Wire transfers
- Linked Visa or Mastercard debit card deposits
- Physical cash deposits
- E-transfers and peer-to-peer payments received into the Entrant’s account(s)
Eligible account types for institutional transfers:
- RRSP
- Spousal RRSP
- LIRA
- TFSA
- Non-registered
- Crypto
- FHSA
- RESP
- RRIF
- LIF
- Corporate/Business accounts
What if I completed deposits or referrals before registering?
What if I completed deposits or referrals before registering?
No worries! As long as your deposit or transfer was completed on or after May 28, 2026, it will automatically count toward your entries — even if you hadn't registered yet at the time.
The same rule applies to referrals. Your entries will automatically count toward your total if:
- Your friend joined Wealthsimple using your referral link
- They funded at least $100 within 30 days of joining
- Their funding completed between May 28, 2026 and June 24, 2026
You'll still earn entries even if you hadn't registered yet at the time of their funding.
Any activity completed before May 28 will not be eligible, as it predates the contest's entry window. Please note that no exceptions can be made.
Do my entries accumulate over the course of the Monthly giveaway?
Do my entries accumulate over the course of the Monthly giveaway?
Yes! Your entries will accumulate week-over-week until the million-dollar draw.
Your total entries will reset for each new Monthly Millionaire reset each month, for which you’ll automatically be enrolled and receive 500 entries.
For example, if you register and make a deposit in the first week, those entries will count towards all 4 draws in June. Your total entries will reset to 500 on June 25, the date that the July Millionaire draw begins, as long as you remain registered.
Note that these entries would be doubled to 1,000 if you have direct deposit set up.
Can I combine this giveaway with other offers?
Can I combine this giveaway with other offers?
Yes! This giveaway can be combined with any other Wealthsimple offer that’s currently in the market, unless specified in those terms and conditions.
For example, you can earn $25 for referring friends, in addition to gaining 5,000 entries per referral.