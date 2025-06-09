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Register for our 1% transfer match

Fill out this form, then make eligible account transfers totalling $25,000+ within 30 days. T&Cs apply.

Questions? Read through our Terms and Conditions.

If you’re already a Wealthsimple client, use the email linked to your account.

Currently only Canadian numbers are accepted.

By signing up, you agree to Wealthsimple's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. By providing your email, you are consenting to receive marketing communications from Wealthsimple. You may withdraw consent at any time. Visit our Privacy Policy for more info, or contact us at privacy@wealthsimple.com or 80 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON.