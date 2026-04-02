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What Documents Do You Need to Open a Bank Account in Canada?

Updated April 2, 2026

Moving to a new country comes with a long to-do list, and opening a bank account is usually near the top. It's how you'll get paid, pay rent, and start building the financial foundation for your life in Canada.

The process is straightforward once you know what to bring. Below, we'll cover exactly which documents you'll need based on your immigration status, what to do if you're missing a SIN or permanent address, and how to open an account online.

What documents do you need to open a bank account in Canada

To open a bank account in Canada, you'll typically need two original, valid pieces of identification — at least one with a photo. A passport, Permanent Resident (PR) card, or Canadian driver's licence all work. You'll also need to provide your full name, date of birth, home address, and occupation.

The key word here is "original." Photocopies won't cut it. And while most financial institutions follow a similar framework, exact requirements vary slightly, so it's worth confirming before you start.

Here's what banks generally ask for:

  • Government-issued photo ID: Canadian or foreign passport, Canadian driver's licence, provincial or territorial ID card, PR card, or NEXUS card

  • Proof of immigration status: PR card, Confirmation of Permanent Residence (COPR), work permit, study permit, or refugee protection claimant document

  • Proof of address: utility bill, rental agreement, employment letter with your Canadian address, or government correspondence

If you're opening an interest-bearing account, the bank will likely ask for your Social Insurance Number (SIN) for tax reporting purposes. That said, a SIN isn't legally required to open a basic account.

Acceptable ID for opening a newcomer bank account

Banks typically want two pieces of ID from their approved lists. Before your appointment, it's worth calling ahead to confirm exactly what the financial institution you’re pursuing accepts.

Government-issued photo ID

The following forms of photo ID are widely accepted: Canadian or foreign passport, Canadian driver's licence, provincial or territorial ID card, PR card, NEXUS card, and Certificate of Canadian Citizenship.

Some banks also accept U.S. or U.K. driver's licences and U.S. Permanent Resident Cards (Green Cards). Provincial health cards are a bit trickier. They're accepted at some institutions but not others. Expired ID is generally not accepted anywhere.

Proof of immigration status

This document confirms your legal right to be in Canada. It's separate from your photo ID requirement, though some immigration documents can count as one of your two required pieces of ID.

Accepted documents typically include: PR card, Confirmation of Permanent Residence (COPR), work permit (open or employer-specific), study permit, refugee protection claimant document, and Convention Refugee Travel Document. COPR is the document issued by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) confirming you've been granted permanent residence. It's used when a PR card hasn't yet been issued.

Proof of address

Financial institutions want proof of address to confirm where you live in Canada. Accepted documents usually include recent utility bills, rental or lease agreements, employment letters with your Canadian address, government correspondence, or recent bank statements.

Here's the catch-22 many newcomers face: you can't get a utility bill without an address, and you might not have a permanent address yet. The good news is that many banks make accommodations for this. Some accept a temporary address like a hotel, a relative's home, or a shelter. Others accept a letter from a settlement agency confirming your temporary address. A few banks even allow pre-arrival applicants to open an account using an international address.

Documents by immigration status

Exact requirements depend on your immigration category. Here's what typically applies to each situation.

Permanent residents

If you're a permanent resident, you'll generally need your PR card or COPR, plus one additional piece of government-issued photo ID such as a passport or driver's licence. A SIN is helpful for tax reporting on interest-bearing accounts but isn't legally required to open a basic account.

Work permit holders

Work permit holders typically need a valid passport, their work permit (open or employer-specific), and proof of a Canadian address. If you have a SIN beginning with "9" — issued to temporary residents — that's still acceptable. Banks cannot refuse an account solely because of a "9" SIN.

International students

International students usually need a valid passport, their study permit, and sometimes a letter of acceptance from a Designated Learning Institution (DLI). A DLI is a school, college, or university designated by a province or territory to host international students. Some banks have specific student banking packages that may require the DLI letter.

Refugees and protected persons

Refugees and protected persons can use a refugee protection claimant document or Convention Refugee Travel Document, plus any additional government-issued ID available, even if it's foreign-issued.

Under federal regulations, banks have a legal obligation to open a basic account for refugees and protected persons. A bank cannot refuse to open an account solely because someone has limited documentation. Settlement agencies can often provide a letter confirming identity and address to support the application.

Can you open a bank account without a SIN

Yes. A SIN is not legally required to open a basic bank account in Canada.

Banks ask for it because they're required to report interest income to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) for tax purposes. But a financial institution cannot refuse to open an account solely because you don't have a SIN yet.

The practical path for newcomers: apply for a SIN after arriving in Canada at a Service Canada location or online, then provide it to your bank later. If you have a temporary SIN beginning with "9," that's valid for banking purposes.

Can a visitor open a bank account in Canada

Yes, in most cases. However, options are more limited than for permanent residents or permit holders.

Some banks require proof of a Canadian address, which visitors may not have. Others restrict account features for visitors, such as no overdraft or limited credit access. Not all banks offer accounts to visitors, so calling ahead before visiting a branch is a good idea.

Visitors on a visitor visa or visa-exempt entry (such as U.S. citizens) can attempt to open an account but may face more scrutiny. Those planning an extended stay — like people awaiting a permit — may have better luck at banks with international banking programs.

How to open a bank account as a newcomer

Once you've gathered your documents, the process is fairly straightforward.

1. Gather your documents

Refer to the requirements above and make a physical checklist before your appointment. Bring originals, not photocopies. Consider bringing more documents than you think you'll need — the bank will select what it requires.

2. Compare bank offers for newcomers

Most major Canadian banks have dedicated newcomer programs with fee waivers and other perks. Features worth comparing include monthly fee waivers, free international money transfers, credit card eligibility without Canadian credit history, and language support. Some banks allow newcomers to book appointments before arriving in Canada, which can save time after landing.

3. Book an appointment or apply online

Most major banks allow newcomers to book appointments in advance, and some offer virtual appointments. Certain banks allow online applications, though in-person identity verification may still be required. Some digital-first platforms allow fully online account opening with no branch visit required.

4. Complete verification and fund your account

At your appointment, the bank representative will verify your ID, walk you through account agreements, and set up your account. Some accounts have no minimum deposit requirement. Some banks offer same-day debit card issuance, while others mail the card within 5 to 10 business days.

Can you open a newcomer bank account online

Yes, some banks allow newcomers to start or complete the account opening process online. The experience varies significantly by institution, though.

Online account opening is particularly useful for pre-arrival newcomers who want a Canadian account ready when they land.

What to do if a bank refuses to open your account

Federally regulated banks in Canada cannot refuse to open a basic personal deposit account for someone who has valid ID — even without credit history, a permanent address, or a SIN.

Banks can legitimately refuse only in limited circumstances:

  • Suspected illegal activity: the bank has reasonable grounds to believe the account will be used for illegal or fraudulent purposes

  • Past fraud: the applicant has a history of illegal or fraudulent activity with financial service providers in the past 7 years

  • False information: the applicant knowingly provided false information

  • Safety concerns: the applicant poses a risk of physical harm to staff or other customers

If you're refused without a legitimate reason, you can ask the bank for a written explanation (they're legally required to provide one). From there, you can contact their internal complaints department, file a complaint with the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC), or contact the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI). The FCAC is the federal agency responsible for protecting the rights of banking consumers. OBSI is an independent body that handles unresolved banking complaints.

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FAQs about opening a bank account in Canada

Do I need a Canadian address to open a bank account?

Yes, most financial institutions require a Canadian address, but many make accommodations for very new arrivals. Acceptable alternatives often include a hotel address, a relative's or friend's address, a shelter address, or a letter from a settlement agency confirming your temporary address. A few banks allow pre-arrival applicants to open an account using an international address.

How long does it take to open a bank account in Canada?

If you have all required documents, opening an account through an online application can be done fairly quickly, though some institutions may have an in-person verification requirement. If you choose to open an account in person, it typically takes one appointment of 30 to 60 minutes. Some banks offer same-day debit card issuance, while others mail the card within 5 to 10 business days.

Can I open a joint bank account with my spouse as a newcomer?

Yes. Most banks allow newcomers to open joint accounts. Both account holders will need to provide valid identification and proof of immigration status, and both will need to be present at the appointment or complete the online application process.

Do I need to translate my documents into English or French?

Some banks accept documents in other languages, particularly at branches in multilingual communities. Others require certified translations into English or French, with the cost typically falling to the applicant. Calling your chosen bank in advance to confirm their policy can save time and money.

What happens to my bank account if my immigration status changes?

Your bank account typically remains open regardless of changes to your immigration status. However, updating your bank with new documentation — such as a renewed work permit, a new study permit, or your PR card — helps ensure continued access to all account features. If your SIN changes from a "9" SIN to a permanent SIN, notifying your bank allows them to update their records for tax reporting purposes.

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