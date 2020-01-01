Wealthsimple's other portfolios use fixed income (bonds) to lower the overall risk of a portfolio for balanced and conservative investors. Islamic investing principles exclude fixed income, so the Halal Investing portfolio is an all equity portfolio. Equity is more volatile than fixed income, so it is a higher risk Growth portfolio. We recommend keeping more of your assets in cash if you're investing in the Halal Investing portfolio, and speaking with one of our portfolio managers if you have any questions.