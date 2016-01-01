Shariah-compliant values

WSHR complies with Shariah law and excludes companies deriving more than 5% of their income from alcohol, tobacco, pork-related products, weapons, conventional banking or insurance companies, and adult entertainment. The ETF also excludes companies with excessive leverage.

The ETF and its underlying index have been certified by a team of Islamic researchers at Ratings Intelligence Partners, and dividend purification information is made available quarterly. Learn more about our Shariah certification here.

Thoughtful portfolio construction

Companies in the index are weighted by risk, not market capitalization, and companies are screened to perform well on a low-volatility, high-quality multi-factor score. For more information on our ETF, you can find the WSHR Prospectus here, the Fund Facts here, and the Dow Jones Islamic Market Developed Markets Quality and Low Volatility Index facts here.

Low cost

Our products have market-leading fees. We charge a 0.5% management fee, compared to over 2.5% for the leading Canadian Shariah-compliant mutual fund.