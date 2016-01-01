Skip to main content

Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF (WSHR)

Market Price

$23.74 CAD

+$23.74 (+2,374.00%) today

About WSHR

Shariah-compliant values

WSHR complies with Shariah law and excludes companies deriving more than 5% of their income from alcohol, tobacco, pork-related products, weapons, conventional banking or insurance companies, and adult entertainment. The ETF also excludes companies with excessive leverage.

The ETF and its underlying index have been certified by a team of Islamic researchers at Ratings Intelligence Partners, and dividend purification information is made available quarterly. Learn more about our Shariah certification here.

Thoughtful portfolio construction

Companies in the index are weighted by risk, not market capitalization, and companies are screened to perform well on a low-volatility, high-quality multi-factor score. For more information on our ETF, you can find the WSHR Prospectus here, the Fund Facts here, and the Dow Jones Islamic Market Developed Markets Quality and Low Volatility Index facts here.

Low cost

Our products have market-leading fees. We charge a 0.5% management fee, compared to over 2.5% for the leading Canadian Shariah-compliant mutual fund.

Weighting & Holdings

Industry Weight

Geographic Weight

Top Holdings

  • Nestle SA

    1.0%

  • Hong Kong & China Gas Co Ltd

    1.0%

  • CLP Holdings Ltd

    0.9%

  • Givaudan SA

    0.9%

  • Beiersdorf AG

    0.9%

  • Waste Connections Inc

    0.9%

  • McDonald's Holdings Co Japan Ltd

    0.8%

  • Wolters Kluwer NV

    0.8%

  • Singapore Telecommunications Ltd

    0.8%

  • SGS SA

    0.8%

Show all

Dividends and Purification Information

Dividend Declaration DateDividend Amount Per ShareImpure RatioImpure Dividend Amount Per Share
09/14/2021$0.026530.6351%$0.00017
12/14/2021$0.100371.7436%$0.00175
03/15/2022$0.022220.5750%$0.00013
06/14/2022$0.152300.7162%$0.00109

