Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF (WSHR)
About WSHR
Shariah-compliant values
WSHR complies with Shariah law and excludes companies deriving more than 5% of their income from alcohol, tobacco, pork-related products, weapons, conventional banking or insurance companies, and adult entertainment. The ETF also excludes companies with excessive leverage.
The ETF and its underlying index have been certified by a team of Islamic researchers at Ratings Intelligence Partners, and dividend purification information is made available quarterly. Learn more about our Shariah certification here.
Thoughtful portfolio construction
Companies in the index are weighted by risk, not market capitalization, and companies are screened to perform well on a low-volatility, high-quality multi-factor score. For more information on our ETF, you can find the WSHR Prospectus here, the Fund Facts here, and the Dow Jones Islamic Market Developed Markets Quality and Low Volatility Index facts here.
Low cost
Our products have market-leading fees. We charge a 0.5% management fee, compared to over 2.5% for the leading Canadian Shariah-compliant mutual fund.
Details
Weighting & Holdings
Industry Weight
Consumer Staples
13.9%
Industrials
13.8%
Health Care
12.6%
Materials
12.4%
Consumer
11.2%
Information Technology
10.7%
Communication Services
7.5%
Real Estate
7.3%
Utilities
4.2%
Energy
3.8%
Financials
2.7%
Geographic Weight
United States
33.6%
Japan
17.2%
Switzerland
8.3%
Britain
7.2%
Canada
4.7%
France
3.9%
Australia
3.8%
Hong Kong
3.4%
Sweden
3.4%
Netherlands
3.3%
Finland
2.4%
Denmark
2.0%
South Korea
1.7%
Germany
1.6%
Singapore
0.8%
Ireland
0.7%
Spain
0.7%
Italy
0.5%
China
0.5%
Luxembourg
0.4%
Top Holdings
Nestle SA
1.0%
Hong Kong & China Gas Co Ltd
1.0%
CLP Holdings Ltd
0.9%
Givaudan SA
0.9%
Beiersdorf AG
0.9%
Waste Connections Inc
0.9%
McDonald's Holdings Co Japan Ltd
0.8%
Wolters Kluwer NV
0.8%
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
0.8%
SGS SA
0.8%
Dividends and Purification Information
|Dividend Declaration Date
|Dividend Amount Per Share
|Impure Ratio
|Impure Dividend Amount Per Share
|09/14/2021
|$0.02653
|0.6351%
|$0.00017
|12/14/2021
|$0.10037
|1.7436%
|$0.00175
|03/15/2022
|$0.02222
|0.5750%
|$0.00013
|06/14/2022
|$0.15230
|0.7162%
|$0.00109
