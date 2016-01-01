About ALA

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses. The Utilities segment also includes storage facilities and contracts for interstate natural gas transportation and storage services, as well as the affiliated retail energy marketing business. The Midstream segment connects customers and markets from wellhead to tidewater and beyond. The three pillars of the Midstream segment include: global exports, which includes AltaGas' two LPG export terminals; natural gas gathering and extraction; and fractionation and liquids handling. AltaGas' Midstream segment also includes its natural gas and NGL marketing business, domestic logistics, trucking and rail terminals, and liquid storage capability. The Corporate and Other segment consists of AltaGas' corporate activities and a small portfolio of remaining power assets. The company was founded by David Wallace Cornhill on April 1, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

CEO Randall L. Crawford, CPA Headquarters Canada Employees 2.93K Revenue (TTM) 12.5B Gross Profit Earnings Cash $237M Debt $8.22B