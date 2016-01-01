AltaGas Ltd (ALA)
$26.70CAD
+$26.70 (+2,670.00%)
Details
$27.30
$27.30
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$27.30
$27.30
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$26.61
$26.61
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
7.68B
7.68B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
29.42
29.42
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
$31.16
$31.16
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$24.16
$24.16
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
155K
155K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
0.93
0.93
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About ALA
AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses. The Utilities segment also includes storage facilities and contracts for interstate natural gas transportation and storage services, as well as the affiliated retail energy marketing business. The Midstream segment connects customers and markets from wellhead to tidewater and beyond. The three pillars of the Midstream segment include: global exports, which includes AltaGas' two LPG export terminals; natural gas gathering and extraction; and fractionation and liquids handling. AltaGas' Midstream segment also includes its natural gas and NGL marketing business, domestic logistics, trucking and rail terminals, and liquid storage capability. The Corporate and Other segment consists of AltaGas' corporate activities and a small portfolio of remaining power assets. The company was founded by David Wallace Cornhill on April 1, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
CEO
Randall L. Crawford, CPA
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
2.93K
Revenue (TTM)
12.5B
Gross Profit
Earnings
Cash
$237M
Debt
$8.22B
