JD.com Inc. (JD)
$52.06USD
+$52.06 (+5,206.00%)
Details
$52.55
$52.55
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$53.07
$53.07
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$51.70
$51.70
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
70.3B
70.3B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
$90.41
$90.41
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$40.54
$40.54
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
3.12M
3.12M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
-0.68
-0.68
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About JD
JD.com, Inc. is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services. The JD Logistics segment includes internal and external logistics businesses. The New Businesses segment is composed of JD Property, Jingxi, overseas businesses and technology initiatives. The company was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
CEO
Lei Xu, EMBA
Headquarters
China
Employees
385K
Revenue (TTM)
155B
Gross Profit
13.94%
Earnings
-119.29%
Cash
$12.6B
Debt
$8.83B
