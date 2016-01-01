About JD

JD.com, Inc. is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services. The JD Logistics segment includes internal and external logistics businesses. The New Businesses segment is composed of JD Property, Jingxi, overseas businesses and technology initiatives. The company was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

CEO Lei Xu, EMBA Headquarters China Employees 385K Revenue (TTM) 155B Gross Profit 13.94% Earnings -119.29% Cash $12.6B Debt $8.83B