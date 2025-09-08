The Income portfolios can offer a higher yield than just holding onto your extra cash, and it can add up over time if you’re comfortable taking a small amount of risk.

Although you can certainly do worse than holding your money in a Wealthsimple chequing account, investing in our low-risk Income portfolios might perform even better. Over a few years, the probability of outperforming our chequing account is 80-90%, and the probability of having losses over that period is very low. And even if you happen to underperform the chequing account once in a while, it typically won't be by much.

Disclosure: The probability of Income portfolios outperforming the Wealthsimple chequing account are modelled using normal distribution of returns, assuming 2% volatility, 0.5 Sharpe ratio (the measure of how good an investment’s returns are compared to its risk), and a 3-year time horizon.

Sharpe ratios and volatility assumptions are based on Wealthsimple's forward-looking asset class assumptions, which are derived from historical data and Wealthsimple analysis. There is no guarantee of return or the results described. Past performance is not indicative of future results.