This graph shows the past performance of the Bond ETF portfolio and Wealthsimple Cash account based on the asset-weighted average performance of clients in the Bond ETF portfolio and the annualized interest rates for Wealthsimple Cash from July 29, 2024 to January 16, 2025. The performance of the Bond ETF portfolio is presented net of Wealthsimple's standard management fees for its advisory services and management expense ratio (MER) fees of the ETFs, but does not account for taxes which could reduce returns. Wealthsimple Cash interest rate is calculated daily and the interest rate offered depends on client tier at Wealthsimple. All yields, portfolio holdings, and interest rates remain subject to change. Past performance is not indicative of future results.