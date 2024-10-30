Skip to main content

Margin trading is almost here

Borrow against your portfolio with a margin account, and get interest rates lower than any Canadian bank: as low as prime -0.5%.

Fill out the form to join the waitlist, and we’ll be in touch very soon.

If you’re already a client, enter the email associated with your account.

Currently only Canadian numbers are accepted.

This helps us provide the right level of transfer support.

By signing up, you agree to Wealthsimple's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. By providing your email, you are consenting to receive marketing communications from Wealthsimple. You may withdraw consent at any time. Visit our Privacy Policy for more info, or contact us at privacy@wealthsimple.com or 80 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON.

If you’re already a client, enter the email associated with your account.

Currently only Canadian numbers are accepted.

This helps us provide the right level of transfer support.

By signing up, you agree to Wealthsimple's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. By providing your email, you are consenting to receive marketing communications from Wealthsimple. You may withdraw consent at any time. Visit our Privacy Policy for more info, or contact us at privacy@wealthsimple.com or 80 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON.