Margin trading is almost here
Borrow against your portfolio with a margin account, and get interest rates lower than any Canadian bank: as low as prime -0.5%.
Fill out the form to join the waitlist, and we’ll be in touch very soon.
By signing up, you agree to Wealthsimple's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. By providing your email, you are consenting to receive marketing communications from Wealthsimple. You may withdraw consent at any time. Visit our Privacy Policy for more info, or contact us at privacy@wealthsimple.com or 80 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON.
By signing up, you agree to Wealthsimple's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. By providing your email, you are consenting to receive marketing communications from Wealthsimple. You may withdraw consent at any time. Visit our Privacy Policy for more info, or contact us at privacy@wealthsimple.com or 80 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON.