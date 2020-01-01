Build wealth with a smart portfolio that complies with Islamic law.

No businesses that derive significant income from interest on loans

No investment in companies that profit from gambling, arms, tobacco, or other restricted industries

All investments are screened by a third-party committee of Shariah scholars

Our Halal Investing portfolio is a simple and low-cost way to grow your money. Your portfolio is optimized not only for performance, but for companies and investments that comply with Islamic law. Learn more about the companies we invest in and how they are screened.

The Halal Investing portfolio includes 50 stocks selected to track the market as closely as possible and optimize for diversification. Your money is invested in companies around the world to minimize risk and maximize reward.

For business owners that want to take advantage of lower corporate income tax rates.

For accounts with multiple owners, such as married couples and business partners.

If you have a pension from a former employer but are not yet retired.

For those 71 years of age and older, who would like to convert their RRSP account.

Help save money for a child's education while lowering tax burden and taking advantage of government matching.

Our most common taxable account for the extra money you want to invest after maxing out your RRSP and TFSA.

A popular savings account that lets you avoid taxes on the gains you make over time.

Our most common retirement account that lets you avoid taxes and pay them after you retire.

Accounts that fit your goals

Are you paying higher fees elsewhere on your RRSP, TFSA, or other accounts? You don’t have to. Transfer any accounts with more than $5,000 to Wealthsimple and we’ll cover the administrative transfer fees the other company charges you.

We keep your money safe

Powerful backing - Wealthsimple is backed by $265M in investment from some of the world's largest financial institutions

Insurance and protection - All of our accounts have standard insolvency and deposit protection

Everything is encrypted - We use state-of-the-art data encryption when handling your financial information and two-factor authentication (2FA) protection

Over $5B and counting - More than 175,000 people trust over $5 billion with Wealthsimple companies

Benefits and pricing

Invest Cash Trade

The simple way to grow your money like the world’s most sophisticated investors.

Basic
Deposit $0 - 100k
Everything you need to invest like an expert

Pay 0.5% management fee

Learn more Pay 0.5% management fee

Personalized portfolio

Expert financial advice

Auto-rebalancing

Auto-deposits

Black
Deposit $100k+
A lower fee and VIP airport lounge access

All Basic plan features

Reduced 0.4% management fee

Learn more All Basic plan features

Reduced 0.4% management fee

Financial planning session

Tax loss harvesting

Tax efficient funds

Generation
Deposit $500k+
Holistic financial planning designed to build a legacy

All Black plan features

Learn more All Black plan features

In-depth financial planning

Asset location

Dedicated team of advisors

Personalized financial report

Individualized portfolios

50% off Medcan health plan

