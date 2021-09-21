Skip links

Halal Investing

Invest according to your values

Build wealth with a smart portfolio that complies with Islamic law.

Our Halal investing principles

Our Halal Investing portfolio is a simple and low-cost way to grow your money. Your portfolio is optimized not only for performance, but for companies and investments that comply with Islamic law.

  • All investments are screened by a third-party committee of Shariah scholars

  • No investment in companies that profit from gambling, arms, tobacco, or other restricted industries

  • No businesses that derive significant income from interest on loans

How we build your Halal portfolio

We invest your money across the entire stock market using exchange traded funds (ETFs) that are carefully screened to comply with Islamic law, while remaining as diversified as possible to maximize performance.

  • 40%WSHR
  • 15%Gold
  • 45%Non-interest bearing cash

Adjust Risk level to see composition:Risk Level

ConservativeBalancedHigh Growth
  • WSHR
    Shariah-compliant equities in developed markets globally
  • Gold
    Gold provides diversification against equity risk in your portfolio
  • Non-interest bearing cash
    We use non-interest bearing cash to manage the risk level of your portfolio

We built Canada’s first Shariah-compliant ETF

  • Every company in our fund does not derive more than 5% of their income from alcohol, tobacco, pork-related products, weapons, conventional banking or insurance companies, and adult entertainment.

  • We included only high-quality global Shariah stocks in a broad set of sectors.

  • Our fund has been certified by a team of Islamic researchers at Ratings Intelligence Partners

Meet our money experts

  • Honest - We're what's called a fiduciary. That means we're obligated to give you actionable feedback that's in your best interest, not ours. Schedule a portfolio review.

  • Human - We're loved for our technology. But we also have smart people to answer any questions or give advice when you need it.

  • Experienced - Our advisors have thousands of hours of experience advising seasoned, high-net-worth investors, and folks just starting out.

Accounts that fit your goals

RRSP

Our most common retirement account that lets you defer and reduce your taxes for when you retire.

TFSA

A popular savings account that lets you grow your investments tax free on the gains you make over time.

Personal

Our most common taxable account for the extra money you want to invest after maxing out your RRSP and TFSA.

RESP

Help save money for a child's education while lowering tax burden and taking advantage of government matching.

RRIF

For those 71 years of age and older, who would like to convert their RRSP account.

LIRA

If you have a pension from a former employer but are not yet retired.

Joint

For accounts with multiple owners, such as married couples and business partners.

Business

For business owners that want to take advantage of lower corporate income tax rates.

Benefits and pricing

The simple way to grow your money like the world’s most sophisticated investors.

Basic

Deposit $0 - 100k

Everything you need to invest like an expert

  • Pay 0.5% management fee

  • Personalized portfolio

  • Expert financial advice

  • Auto-rebalancing

  • Auto-deposits

  • Dividend reinvesting

Black

Deposit $100k+

A lower fee and trusted financial advice

  • All Basic plan features

  • Reduced 0.4% management fee

  • Financial planning session

  • Tax loss harvesting

  • Tax efficient funds

  • 6 months Medcan Year Round Care plan for free (ON only)

  • 15% off your will from Willful

Generation

Deposit $500k+

Holistic financial planning designed to build a legacy

  • All Black plan features

  • In-depth financial planning

  • Asset location

  • Dedicated team of advisors

  • Personalized financial report

  • Individualized portfolios

  • 50% off Medcan’s Comprehensive Care plan

FAQs

Halal investing is investing in companies that are in line with Islamic principles of investing. A lot of conventional investment products aren't compliant. For example, profiting off debt is prohibited, so bonds and GICs are off the table for observant muslims. Additionally, halal investing prohibits businesses that profit off certain activities, including alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pork, and weapons, among others.

Of course! Anyone who is a suitable investor can invest in this portfolio.

ETFSymbolDescription
Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity IndexWSHRHigh quality Shariah-compliant developed market stocks in a broad set of sectors
SPDR Gold MiniSharesGLDMShariah compliant physical gold bullion

We charge the same fees for our Halal portfolio as we do for our regular and socially responsible portfolios: a 0.5% management fee on your first $100,000 and 0.4% after that. However, the fees charged by the firms that manage the ETFs are modestly higher than the fees for regular ETFs - a weighted average of 0.23% to 0.47% compared with 0.1% to 0.2% for standard Wealthsimple portfolios. There’s a good reason for a higher fee: we have worked closely with Shariah scholars to thoroughly review the ETFs to screen for companies that comply with Islamic law. Wealthsimple collects a portion of that fee for managing the equity ETF.

