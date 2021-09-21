Halal Investing
Our Halal investing principles
Our Halal Investing portfolio is a simple and low-cost way to grow your money. Your portfolio is optimized not only for performance, but for companies and investments that comply with Islamic law.
All investments are screened by a third-party committee of Shariah scholars
No investment in companies that profit from gambling, arms, tobacco, or other restricted industries
No businesses that derive significant income from interest on loans
How we build your Halal portfolio
We invest your money across the entire stock market using exchange traded funds (ETFs) that are carefully screened to comply with Islamic law, while remaining as diversified as possible to maximize performance.
- 40%WSHR
- 15%Gold
- 45%Non-interest bearing cash
Adjust Risk level to see composition:Risk Level
- WSHR
Shariah-compliant equities in developed markets globally
- Gold
Gold provides diversification against equity risk in your portfolio
- Non-interest bearing cash
We use non-interest bearing cash to manage the risk level of your portfolio
We built Canada’s first Shariah-compliant ETF
Every company in our fund does not derive more than 5% of their income from alcohol, tobacco, pork-related products, weapons, conventional banking or insurance companies, and adult entertainment.
We included only high-quality global Shariah stocks in a broad set of sectors.
Our fund has been certified by a team of Islamic researchers at Ratings Intelligence Partners
Accounts that fit your goals
RRSP
Our most common retirement account that lets you defer and reduce your taxes for when you retire.
TFSA
A popular savings account that lets you grow your investments tax free on the gains you make over time.
Personal
Our most common taxable account for the extra money you want to invest after maxing out your RRSP and TFSA.
RESP
Help save money for a child's education while lowering tax burden and taking advantage of government matching.
RRIF
For those 71 years of age and older, who would like to convert their RRSP account.
Joint
For accounts with multiple owners, such as married couples and business partners.
Basic
Deposit $0 - 100k
Everything you need to invest like an expertLearn more
Pay 0.5% management fee
Personalized portfolio
Expert financial advice
Auto-rebalancing
Auto-deposits
Dividend reinvesting
Black
Deposit $100k+
A lower fee and trusted financial adviceLearn more
All Basic plan features
Reduced 0.4% management fee
Financial planning session
Tax loss harvesting
Tax efficient funds
6 months Medcan Year Round Care plan for free (ON only)
15% off your will from Willful
Generation
Deposit $500k+
Holistic financial planning designed to build a legacyLearn more
All Black plan features
In-depth financial planning
Asset location
Dedicated team of advisors
Personalized financial report
Individualized portfolios
50% off Medcan’s Comprehensive Care plan
FAQs
Halal investing is investing in companies that are in line with Islamic principles of investing. A lot of conventional investment products aren't compliant. For example, profiting off debt is prohibited, so bonds and GICs are off the table for observant muslims. Additionally, halal investing prohibits businesses that profit off certain activities, including alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pork, and weapons, among others.
Of course! Anyone who is a suitable investor can invest in this portfolio.
|ETF
|Symbol
|Description
|Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index
|WSHR
|High quality Shariah-compliant developed market stocks in a broad set of sectors
|SPDR Gold MiniShares
|GLDM
|Shariah compliant physical gold bullion
We charge the same fees for our Halal portfolio as we do for our regular and socially responsible portfolios: a 0.5% management fee on your first $100,000 and 0.4% after that. However, the fees charged by the firms that manage the ETFs are modestly higher than the fees for regular ETFs - a weighted average of 0.23% to 0.47% compared with 0.1% to 0.2% for standard Wealthsimple portfolios. There’s a good reason for a higher fee: we have worked closely with Shariah scholars to thoroughly review the ETFs to screen for companies that comply with Islamic law. Wealthsimple collects a portion of that fee for managing the equity ETF.