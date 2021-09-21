We charge the same fees for our Halal portfolio as we do for our regular and socially responsible portfolios: a 0.5% management fee on your first $100,000 and 0.4% after that. However, the fees charged by the firms that manage the ETFs are modestly higher than the fees for regular ETFs - a weighted average of 0.23% to 0.47% compared with 0.1% to 0.2% for standard Wealthsimple portfolios. There’s a good reason for a higher fee: we have worked closely with Shariah scholars to thoroughly review the ETFs to screen for companies that comply with Islamic law. Wealthsimple collects a portion of that fee for managing the equity ETF.