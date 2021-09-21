Investment transfers that are greater than $5,000 in value are eligible for transfer fee reimbursement. Please fill out this short survey regarding your transfer once it has completed. You can expect to see your fee reimbursed within 10 business days.

It's important to note that Wealthsimple does not reimburse Deferred Sales Charges (DSC fees), Low Load Fees (LL fees), trading fees, commission fees, or account closure fees. And, multiple partial transfer fees for one account will not be reimbursed.