Simplify your finances: See your financial picture at a glance with all your accounts in one place
Pay lower fees: Our 0.5% management fee is a fraction of what traditional mutual funds charge
Get human advice: Experienced financial advisors are here to help whenever you need it
Invest on autopilot: Stay on track with auto-deposits, automatic rebalancing, and dividend reinvesting
Accounts that fit your goals
Transfer any of these accounts in just a few taps.
RRSP
Our most common retirement account that lets you defer and reduce your taxes for when you retire.
TFSA
A popular savings account that lets you grow your investments tax free on the gains you make over time.
Personal
Our most common taxable account for the extra money you want to invest after maxing out your RRSP and TFSA.
RESP
Help save money for a child's education while lowering tax burden and taking advantage of government matching.
RRIF
For those 71 years of age and older, who would like to convert their RRSP account.
Joint
For accounts with multiple owners, such as married couples and business partners.
FAQs
Investment transfers that are greater than $5,000 in value are eligible for transfer fee reimbursement. Please fill out this short survey regarding your transfer once it has completed. You can expect to see your fee reimbursed within 10 business days.
It's important to note that Wealthsimple does not reimburse Deferred Sales Charges (DSC fees), Low Load Fees (LL fees), trading fees, commission fees, or account closure fees. And, multiple partial transfer fees for one account will not be reimbursed.
When transferring funds from one institution to another, there are three different options to choose from:
- Entire account in cash (Most Common): Your institution will sell your holdings and move the money to us, but keep in mind you may be charged DSC or trading fees, which Wealthsimple cannot reimburse.
- Entire account as is: We move your holdings to us as they are today. We'll be reaching out to you via email regarding the liquidation of your holdings and will not liquidate anything until we receive confirmation from you.
- Part of the cash in my account: You can partially transfer any cash amount that is already sitting in your account to us. Before submitting your transfer, you need to liquidate your holdings with your other institution generate enough cash for the amount you've requested.
But which one should you choose? Visit our Help Center for more information.
You can transfer any existing investment account you have, including an RRSP, TFSA, Personal, LIRA or RESP.
However, the steps to transfer can depend on your account type. Our Help Center has more information and step by step instructions to help make sure your transfer goes smoothly.