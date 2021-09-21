Skip links

Transfers

Bring your accounts to a better place

Transfer an investment account to Wealthsimple and we'll put your money to work in a smart, low-fee, passive portfolio.

Make your money work smarter

  • Simplify your finances: See your financial picture at a glance with all your accounts in one place

  • Pay lower fees: Our 0.5% management fee is a fraction of what traditional mutual funds charge

  • Get human advice: Experienced financial advisors are here to help whenever you need it

  • Invest on autopilot: Stay on track with auto-deposits, automatic rebalancing, and dividend reinvesting

Transfers made simple

  1. Start a transfer from our award-winning website or mobile app
  2. Answer a few simple questions about your current account
  3. We'll take care of the rest — including contacting your current provider

Accounts that fit your goals

Transfer any of these accounts in just a few taps.

RRSP

Our most common retirement account that lets you defer and reduce your taxes for when you retire.

RRSP - Learn more

TFSA

A popular savings account that lets you grow your investments tax free on the gains you make over time.

TFSA - Learn more

Personal

Our most common taxable account for the extra money you want to invest after maxing out your RRSP and TFSA.

Personal - Learn more

RESP

Help save money for a child's education while lowering tax burden and taking advantage of government matching.

RESP - Learn more

RRIF

For those 71 years of age and older, who would like to convert their RRSP account.

RRIF - Learn more

LIRA

If you have a pension from a former employer but are not yet retired.

LIRA - Learn more

Joint

For accounts with multiple owners, such as married couples and business partners.

Joint - Learn more

Business

For business owners that want to take advantage of lower corporate income tax rates.

Business - Learn more

Your moving costs are on us

We'll reimburse any administrative transfer fees the other institution charges when you move an investment account with $5,000 or more to Wealthsimple.

Learn more

  • Over $10B and counting - More than 1 million Canadians trust over $10 billion with Wealthsimple companies

  • Everything is encrypted - We use state-of-the-art data encryption when handling your financial information and two-factor authentication (2FA) protection

  • Insurance and protection - All of our accounts have standard insolvency and deposit protection

  • Powerful backing - Wealthsimple is backed by over $1 billion in investment from some of the world's most notable investors

We keep your money safe

Your security and trust are important to us. We're committed to protecting your account with the highest standards of security available.

Start your transfer in 5 minutes

  1. Answer a few questions about your financial goals
  2. We'll suggest a portfolio with the right amount of risk for you
  3. Tell us which account to transfer – we'll take care of the rest

By clicking “Get started”, you agree to Wealthsimple’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

FAQs

Investment transfers that are greater than $5,000 in value are eligible for transfer fee reimbursement. Please fill out this short survey regarding your transfer once it has completed. You can expect to see your fee reimbursed within 10 business days.

It's important to note that Wealthsimple does not reimburse Deferred Sales Charges (DSC fees), Low Load Fees (LL fees), trading fees, commission fees, or account closure fees. And, multiple partial transfer fees for one account will not be reimbursed.

When transferring funds from one institution to another, there are three different options to choose from:

  1. Entire account in cash (Most Common): Your institution will sell your holdings and move the money to us, but keep in mind you may be charged DSC or trading fees, which Wealthsimple cannot reimburse.
  2. Entire account as is: We move your holdings to us as they are today. We'll be reaching out to you via email regarding the liquidation of your holdings and will not liquidate anything until we receive confirmation from you.
  3. Part of the cash in my account: You can partially transfer any cash amount that is already sitting in your account to us. Before submitting your transfer, you need to liquidate your holdings with your other institution generate enough cash for the amount you've requested.

But which one should you choose? Visit our Help Center for more information.

You can transfer any existing investment account you have, including an RRSP, TFSA, Personal, LIRA or RESP.

However, the steps to transfer can depend on your account type. Our Help Center has more information and step by step instructions to help make sure your transfer goes smoothly.

Products

Resources

About

We're building the world's most human financial company.

Last Updated: September 21, 2021

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates.

Wealthsimple Trade is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (“ShareOwner”), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) (www.iiroc.ca) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF) (www.cipf.ca), the benefits of which are limited to activities undertaken by ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Invest and Work are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada. Assets in your Invest and Work accounts are held with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is offered by Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc. (“WDA”), a registered restricted dealer in jurisdictions other than Québec. In Québec, WDA is registered as a derivatives dealer. Crypto-assets are not protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme.

Our Cash product is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a FINTRAC registered money services business. The funds you add to the Cash Account Funds are held securely in our omnibus custodial account with Canadian Western Trust Company, a federal trust company regulated by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions under the Trust and Loan Companies Act.

The Wealthsimple Visa Prepaid Card (Cash Card) is issued by People's Trust Company pursuant to license by Visa Int. All terms applicable to the Cash Card and all applicable fees and transaction limits with respect to the Cash Card and the services may be found in the Wealthsimple Cash Visa® Prepaid Card Cardholder Agreement between you and Peoples Trust Company.

Our Save product is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Customer accounts held at ShareOwner are not protected by CIPF. Wealthsimple is not a member of IIROC nor a member of CIPF.

All cash balances from your Wealthsimple Cash and Save account(s) are held in trust at a Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) member institution. Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. is not a CDIC member institution. CDIC is a federal Crown corporation. CDIC is not a bank or a private insurance company. CDIC protects eligible deposits held at CDIC member institutions in case of a member’s failure. For eligible deposits held in trust at a CDIC member institution, CDIC insures up to $100,000 for each beneficiary named in a trust, provided certain disclosure rules are met. Coverage is free and automatic. For more information on how CDIC trust protection works, click here.

Wealthsimple Tax is offered by SimpleTax Software Inc. under the terms of our Wealthsimple Tax User Agreement.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our investment risk disclosure for more information.

For further details see our Legal Disclosures. By using this website, you accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

© 2022, Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. All Rights Reserved.

IIROC Member CIPF Member