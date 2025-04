Wealthsimple vs. big bank fees chart disclaimer

Monthly account fees: Based on average monthly fees for chequing accounts with no minimum.

Chequing account interest rates: 1.75% interest rate is available to Wealthsimple Core clients; 2.25% interest rate is available to Wealthsimple Premium clients; and 2.75% interest rate is available to Wealthsimple Generation clients. Annualized rate, calculated daily, paid monthly. Subject to change. For more information see https://wsim.co/rates.

Maximum trading commission fees: Based on average trade transaction fees and stock trading commissions.

Average management + MER fees: Based on a balanced portfolio's average management fee and management expense ratio (MER).

Note: As of April 17, 2025. Average Fee is AUM-based weighted average MER, including management fees. Bank mutual fund universe includes "Balanced" Series A mutual funds, as categorized by Morningstar. Wealthsimple average fee includes ETF MERs and assumes Core client tier.