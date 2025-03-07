Transfer to Wealthsimple
|Attribute
Wealthsimple
The blue bank
The green bank
The red bank
|Monthly account fees¹
|$0
|$6.00
|$6.45
|$3.95
|Chequing account interest
|2%–3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Trading fees²
|$0
|$9.95
|$9.99
|$9.99
|Management + MER fees³
|0.64%
|1.87%
|1.93%
|2.04%
Spend & save
For your everyday banking
-
Canada's highest-interest chequing account
-
0.5% interest boost on direct deposits
-
Unlimited free Interac e-Transfer®
-
No FX fees
-
Free ATM withdrawals
-
Automated payments
-
Get paid a day early
-
Seamless bill splitting
Got questions?
We know how important it is to feel confident in the security of your investments — it’s a big deal, and we don’t take your trust lightly.
Wealthsimple Investments Inc., our affiliated broker, is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and your accounts are protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF), within specified limits. In the extremely unlikely event that Wealthsimple were to go out of business, your accounts would remain safe. Learn more about how we safeguard your money.
Plus, with bank-level encryption and advanced security measures, your personal information and login details stay private and secure. Read our Privacy Policy.
We want you to feel confident about your money and we’re grateful you’re choosing Wealthsimple.
You can transfer a wide range of account types to Wealthsimple. Check if the account type you want to move over is on our transfer list and see how long it usually takes. You can even transfer multiple accounts to Wealthsimple at the same time!
Transferring an account is simple and stress-free. First, decide how you want to transfer your account:
-
Move everything as is (in-kind)
-
Transfer only part of your account (in-kind or as cash)
-
Sell investments and transfer as cash
-
Or mix and match
Next, log in to Wealthsimple:
-
In the mobile app, tap the arrows at the bottom of your screen, select Move an account to Wealthsimple, and follow the prompts to complete your transfer.
-
On the web, click Move at the top of your screen, select Move an account to Wealthsimple, and follow the prompts to complete your transfer.
That's it! For more detailed instructions, check out our step-by-step guide.
We believe in helping you keep more of what’s yours. Unliked Wealthsimple, most institutions typically charge a $50–$150 administrative fee to transfer your account. For transfers of $15,000 or more, we’ll automatically reimburse the administrative transfer-out fees charged by your institution. Conditions apply. Read our transfer fee reimbursement policy.
There are no tax implications for transferring tax-sheltered accounts, like your RRSP or TFSA. Just make sure you’re transferring into the same type of account.
However, if you’re transferring a non-registered account and need to sell your investments, you may need to report gains and losses on your next tax return.
Absolutely! You can set up direct deposit or pre-authorized debit with any of your individual and joint Cash accounts. With direct deposit, your paycheque goes straight into your Cash account for everyday spending, paying bills (like your mortgage), and investing in managed or self-directed accounts.
Plus, when you set up direct deposit from your payroll into a Cash account, you’ll earn an extra 0.5% interest. You can even get paid a day earlier! Learn more about direct deposit.
Switching is simple and stress-free! If you still have questions, you can visit our Help Centre to learn more about transfers, or contact us to get started today.