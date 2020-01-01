FAQ
It’s a weekly, company-wide meeting in which we share, as transparently as possible, the state of the business, the challenges we’re facing, and the successes we’ve had.
Transparent. And not just with metrics. It’s also a forum for airing brutal criticism, fear, and dread—anything that we should all be aware of that can help us improve the company.
Of course! We love our #POW (Parents of Wealthsimple) and provide a generous top up plan to all employees to make sure you have the time and support you need to get to know your newest little people when they make their debut :)
Mike did a local news interview at a grocery store where he picked out discount lettuce for the audience. Ask a Wealthsimple old-timer to show you the video. He hasn’t lived it down yet.
Definitely not. That’s the short and honest answer. However, we really do make what we like and like what we make here. And we find that pretty much everybody ends up using WS of their own volition, because it does what it says it does. Which is helpful because using WS ourselves helps us keep an eye out for any bugs or opportunities to improve it for all our customers.
Wealthsimple takes professional development of our employees very seriously. Much of the learning is done day to day, within teams and amongst colleagues. Where there is a need to go outside of our walls, we do provide an annual budget that people can spend on courses, conferences, professional affiliations or other worthy learning experiences.
Wealthsimple is a company that gives everyone, regardless of their background or net worth, access to really great karaoke too.