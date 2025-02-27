Wealthsimple Portfolios Graph Disclosure

Within Wealthsimple Portfolio investing accounts there is a graph that displays hypothetical future projections of performance based on the portfolio template you select. Wealthsimple Portfolios are self-directed accounts, you can pick a portfolio to start and customize the holdings and allocations to suit your own preferences.

The graph shown is for illustrative purposes only and does not represent the actual returns of an account. The graph shown assumes you do not make any changes to the portfolio template. The projected returns are simulated based on a projected cash rate of 3.5%, plus excess returns ranging from 2.8% to 4.7%, after deducting Wealthsimple’s automated trading and rebalancing fee of 0.50% and assuming average ETF MER of 0.15%. The specific excess return depends on the risk level of your account.

The hypothetical projections in this graph are based on an initial deposit, an amount contributed to the account each month, and the assumed rate of return based on the portfolio template.

The “likely” section of the graph represents a 50% confidence interval, while the “less likely” section represents a 90% confidence interval. These projections are based on forward-looking Sharpe ratios, asset class volatility, and historical long-term correlations for each portfolio template. They do not take into account sales, redemptions, transfers, optional charges, or income tax payable by clients, which would reduce the returns.

Please note that all the information provided is hypothetical and for illustrative purposes only. It is not intended as investment advice or constitute a recommendation. Simulated performance does not necessarily indicate future results, and actual allocations and performance may differ. All investments involve risk. For more information about our products, investment decisions, fee schedules and disclosures, please visit wsim.co/disclaimers.