Accounts that fit your goals

Transfer any of these accounts in just a few taps.

401k Rollover

Move over an existing 401k or 403b retirement account from a prior employer to a Wealthsimple IRA.

Personal

Helps build long-term wealth alongside your 401(k)s and IRAs. These accounts are taxable but you can withdraw money any time without a penalty.

Traditional IRA

Save for retirement with the help of a lower income tax bill. All the money you contribute here is deductible.

Roth IRA

With this type of account you pay taxes on the money you contribute, but not on the money you earn in the account.

SEP IRA

The perfect retirement account for the self-employed. It allows you to contribute more than both Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Joint

For accounts with multiple owners, such as married couples and business partners.

Trust

For holding assets for a beneficiary, usually used for estate and tax planning.

FAQs

Investment transfers that are greater than $5,000 in value are eligible for transfer fee reimbursement. Please fill out this short survey regarding your transfer once it has completed. You can expect to see your fee reimbursed within 10 business days.

It's important to note that Wealthsimple does not reimburse Deferred Sales Charges (DSC fees), Low Load Fees (LL fees), trading fees, commission fees, or account closure fees. And, multiple partial transfer fees for one account will not be reimbursed.

When transferring funds from one institution to another, there are four different options to choose from:

  1. All in kind (As is): This means that you wish to transfer your entire account to Wealthsimple from your previous financial institution, as is. For example, you held in your portfolio $20,000 cash, 20 shares of ABC and 56 shares of XYZ at your previous financial institution. All these assets would be transferred to your Wealthsimple account.
  2. All in cash: All your investments at your previous financial institution get sold and transferred over to your Wealthsimple account in cash.
  3. Partial: You can transfer a portion of your portfolio from another institution. Using the example above, you can instruct Wealthsimple to only transfer in the $20,000 cash and the 56 shares of XYZ, leaving behind the 20 shares of ABC.
  4. All asset mixed: You request that there is partial liquidation of your portfolio while the remainder is transferred "in kind" or "in cash." Using the previous example, you wish to liquidate the 56 shares of XYZ (and transfer the cash value), transfer the $20,000 cash and transfer the 20 shares of ABC (in kind).

But which one should you choose? Visit our Help Center for more information.

You can transfer any existing investment account you have, including an IRA, Personal, or Joint account.

You can also rollover your 401k from a previous employer, or similar employer-sponsored accounts to a Wealthsimple IRA. For more information, visit our Help Center.