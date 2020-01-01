Transfer an investment account to Wealthsimple and we'll put your money to work in a smart, low-fee, passive portfolio.
Move over an existing 401k or 403b retirement account from a prior employer to a Wealthsimple IRA.
Helps build long-term wealth alongside your 401(k)s and IRAs. These accounts are taxable but you can withdraw money any time without a penalty.
Save for retirement with the help of a lower income tax bill. All the money you contribute here is deductible.
With this type of account you pay taxes on the money you contribute, but not on the money you earn in the account.
The perfect retirement account for the self-employed. It allows you to contribute more than both Traditional and Roth IRAs.
For accounts with multiple owners, such as married couples and business partners.
For holding assets for a beneficiary, usually used for estate and tax planning.
We'll reimburse any administrative transfer fees the other institution charges when you move an investment account with $5,000 or more to Wealthsimple.
Investment transfers that are greater than $5,000 in value are eligible for transfer fee reimbursement. Please fill out this short survey regarding your transfer once it has completed. You can expect to see your fee reimbursed within 10 business days.
It's important to note that Wealthsimple does not reimburse Deferred Sales Charges (DSC fees), Low Load Fees (LL fees), trading fees, commission fees, or account closure fees. And, multiple partial transfer fees for one account will not be reimbursed.
When transferring funds from one institution to another, there are four different options to choose from:
You can transfer any existing investment account you have, including an IRA, Personal, or Joint account.
